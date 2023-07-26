Samsung brings the Galaxy Premium Experience to Tablets with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

With a quick path from ideation to creation, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series delivers a captivating display, optimized for performance, and a first-ever IP68 rating for both Galaxy Tab and its signature in-box S Pen





MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. today announced its new Galaxy Tab S9 Series, a premium product portfolio that redefines the Samsung tablet landscape and provides a new way to experience immersive viewing and creative freedom. With premium features and a sophisticated, seamless ecosystem across three models, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 bring to life the amazing possibilities of a tablet to spark a world of discovery.



Empowering users to create, work, and easily connect, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series comes with a brilliant Dynamic AMOLED 2X display to deliver epic viewing, as well as stunning performance innovation from Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy1. As the first Galaxy Tab S Series to come with an IP68 rating,2 the Galaxy Tab S9 Series and the accompanying in-box IP68-rated S Pen offers users more creative freedom to immerse, ideate and explore.

“There are no devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 Series on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets, in one complete premium design,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Tab S9 Series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly.”

Discover a World of Entertainment and Inspiration on the Go

Whether playing games or watching videos, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s 14.6-inch3 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers an immersive and portable entertainment experience. The Galaxy Tab S9 Series’ HDR10+ and dynamic refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz aims to provide scene-by-scene, frame-by-frame tone optimization and smoothness. Plus, watch TV and movies with more comfort and clarity with Eye Comfort, which reduces eye strain by more than 70 percent with low blue light,4 and a 16:10 aspect ratio with innovative Vision Booster technology that automatically detects bright lighting conditions and adapts to help keep the display vivid. With 20 percent larger quad speakers5, an AKG speaker system, and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, users can experience next level entertainment with custom sound for gaming, listening to music, and more. And with the Smart Book Cover6, users can adjust to either portrait or landscape orientation for hands-free viewing.

Sleek yet powerful, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the same blazing-fast mobile processor that is in Samsung’s latest smartphones. Compared to the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, CPU micro architecture is boosted by 34 percent and GPU boosted by approximately 41 percent. The Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra base storage is also doubled7 to 256GB, providing ample storage for users’ games, videos, and photos.

With an internal vapour chamber engineered for the high-intensity demands of a tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series is the most heat-efficient Galaxy Tab lineup yet. The new two-way heat dissipation is designed to enable better performance over a longer usage period.8

Bring Ideas to Life with Ease

Each device in the premium Galaxy Tab S9 Series comes with the creative freedom tablet users love: the Galaxy S Pen. Offering a pen-on-paper-like experience, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series and S Pen are now both IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, and can write in search bars, browsers, and app stores. It also has a new bidirectional charging capability, which allows users to repower the pen when it is facing either direction in the cradle. Users can also upgrade to the S Pen Creator Edition9 for a more comfortable grip with textured material, a wider tilt angle, and two types of pen-tips: a hard type for natural drawing and a soft type for paper-like writing.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series’ immersive display is built for productivity. With Multi Window,10 users can display up to three apps in adjustable windows, and use Pop-Up View to view floating windows, while still showing the full home screen. The Galaxy Tab S9 Series’ Book Cover Keyboard11 helps in simulating a desktop experience with adjustable angles and a backlit keypad. Plus, with DeX Mode12, which has an easy-to-follow cursor, flexible window resizing and positioning, and Second Screen13 capabilities, users can mirror or extend their PC screen to the tablet.

Designed for creatives and visionaries alike, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series’ apps support both productivity and passions. GoodNotes14, launching exclusively for Galaxy tablet users on Android for the first time, offers a new notetaking and journaling experience with simultaneous co-editing. In a Google Meet15 call, collaboration is made easier by allowing for simultaneous screenshare features and co-editing capabilities on live Samsung Notes documents. The pro-level LumaFusion16 video editing app also helps to make it easy to create share-worthy content. You can also share images and videos — even large files — taken on your Galaxy smartphone camera to the Galaxy Tab S9 Series with Quick Share.17 Clip Studio Paint18 is streamlined to a new tablet interface for drawing, painting and more, and designers can transform ideas into a blueprint with either Adobe Lightroom or Adobe Express.19

A Premium Experience, Inside and Out

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series integrates into the Galaxy ecosystem, making using creative tools simple. Users can control their Galaxy smartphone with a Galaxy Tab S9 touchscreen using Multi Control20, where copying, pasting or dragging text and images directly between a Galaxy tablet, laptop and smartphone is made possible.

To match its premium software, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series hardware features the same iconic Galaxy design as the flagship Galaxy S Series smartphones, such as the same striking camera layout. Measuring as thin as 5.5mm for Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series is lightweight and slim, but also durable thanks to a body reinforced with Armor Aluminium. The new Outdoor Cover21 offers even more protection.

Standout Design that is Working Towards Sustainability

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series is yet another example of Samsung’s commitment to building technology that enriches people's lives while striving to reduce its environmental impact, without compromising quality. Compared to previous generations, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series features a wider variety of recycled materials22 in both internal and external components.23 It also comes in a redesigned packaging box, which includes paper that is derived from 100 percent recycled material.24

These innovations have also been purposefully designed to help optimize longevity. The premium Galaxy Tab S9 Series experience is protected and supported by four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and by five years of security updates helping to extend the product lifecycle.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series is available for pre-order starting July 26, 2023, and for purchase starting August 11, 2023, in Beige and Graphite at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners across Canada.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: 1 TB: Available for $2,149.99 (our regular price) 512 GB: Available for$1,749.99 (our regular price) 256 GB: Available for $1,599.99 (our regular price)

Galaxy Tab S9+: 512 GB: Available for $1,499.99 (our regular price) 256 GB: Available for $1,349.99 (our regular price)



Galaxy Tab S9:

256 GB: Available for $1,249.99 (our regular price) 128 GB: Available for $1,099.99 (our regular price)





For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s9/buy/

Promotional Offers

Double your storage, on us.

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they pre-order a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between July 26, 2023 and August 10, 2023 at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.25

Get a Galaxy Tab S9 256GB (regular price: $1,249.99) for the price of Galaxy Tab S9 128 GB (regular price: $1,099.99), a discount of $150 off the regular price.



Get a Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB (regular price: $1,499.99) for the price of Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB (regular price: $1,349.99), a discount of $150 off the regular price.



Get a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB (regular price: $1,749.99) for the price of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB (regular price: $1,599.99), a discount of $150 off the regular price.



Get a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 1TB (regular price: $2,149.99) for the price of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB (regular price: $1,749.99), a discount of $400 off the regular price.



Trade-In Offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between July 26 and September 13, 2023, can receive a $500 guaranteed credit when they trade-in an eligible Galaxy Tab S7 Series or Tab S8 Series device in any condition (subject to compliance with T&Cs). The trade-in program is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.26

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase an eligible Galaxy S9 Series device between July 26 and September 13, 2023, can receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $250, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old Galaxy S Series Tablet. The trade-in program is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.27

GoodNotes Offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device from August 9 to December 31, 2023, are eligible to receive a 1-year free full version of GoodNotes for Android App (regular price $9.99); then after the 1-year free period ends, can receive a 20% off discount on their first purchase of the GoodNotes Android App via the Samsung Galaxy Store. This offer comes with free premium content (templates, sticker, and planner) and is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.28

LumaFusion Offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device from August 11, 2023 to August 10, 2024, are eligible to receive Galaxy exclusive 50% off instant discount for the LumaFusion App via the Samsung Galaxy Store and a 30-day free subscription to Storyblocks for LumaFusion. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.29

Clip Studio Paint Offer

Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device from August 9 to December 31, 2023, are eligible to receive a 6-month free trial for one Clip Studio Paint account. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.30

Adobe Offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase from July 26 to August 10, 2023, or purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device from August 11, 2023 to December 31, 2024 can receive a 2-month complimentary trial of either Adobe Lightroom (Up to 1TB) or Adobe Express. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.31

UBER Offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device from July 26 to September 13, 2023, will receive a $50 Uber Voucher code. To redeem, Canadians must visit the Samsung Members App on their eligible Galaxy device and redeem by October 15, 2023. Voucher Codes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada.32

YouTube Premium Offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device from July 26, 2023, to March 1, 2024, can get up to four months free of YouTube Premium and enjoy an ad-free, offline, and background play experience.33

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.34

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between July 26 and August 18, 2023, can get:

(i) One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Tab S9 Series device for $41.30 (1-Yr SC+ Tablet Tier2 P-GT-NXXCT0HV - CANADA regular price - $59); or (ii) One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Tab S9 Series device for $62.30 (2-Yr SC+ Tablet Tier2 P-GT-AXXCT0HV - CANADA regular price - $89)

This Samsung Care+ offer can be redeemed online at samsung.com/ca for purchases made at samsung.com/ca and in-store at point of sale for purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores.35 For purchases made at participating retailers and carriers, please visit https://shop.samsung.com/ca/samsung-care-plus.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca.

Specifications

GALAXY TAB S9 SERIES Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Display36 11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X



(60~120Hz) 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) OS Android 13.0 Dimensions 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight 498g (Wi-Fi) 581g (Wi-Fi) 732g (Wi-Fi) Camera

Rear 13MP AF 13MP AF + 8MP UW Front 12MP UW 12MP + 12MP UW Memory & Storage37 8GB+128GB

12GB+256GB

microSD up to 1TB38 12GB+256GB

12GB+512GB

microSD up to 1TB39 12GB+256GB

12GB+512GB

16GB+1TB

microSD up to 1TB40



AP Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Battery41 8,400mAh (typical) 10,090mAh (typical) 11,200mAh (typical) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E42, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3 Color43 Beige, Graphite Sound Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Security Samsung Knox Biometric Authentication On-Screen Fingerprint (FOD) Accessories44 S Pen (BLE, Inbox),



Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover, Notepaper Screen, Privacy Screen





1 Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

2 Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra are rated as IP68. The inbox S Pen is also water and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating. Consistent with IP68 rating, water resistant in up to 5 feet of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue / dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

3 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra's screen size is 14.6-inch in the full rectangle and 14.5-inch accounting for the rounded corners.

4 Compared to Normal LCD display. SGS awarded Galaxy Tab S9 Series display the Eye Care Certification

based on its ability to drastically reduce the harmful effects of blue light.

5 Compared to the Galaxy Tab S8 Series.

6 Smart Book Cover sold separately.

7 Compared to the Galaxy Tab S8 Series.

8 Compared to Galaxy Tab S8 Series.

9 Sold separately. Availability and timing may vary by market.

10 Certain applications may not support multi-tasking.

11 Book Cover Keyboard sold separately. The product is available for Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9. Product design may vary by model. Features and keyboard layout may vary by model or type of language. Backlit feature available only on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard by pressing Fn + F12.

12 Availability may vary by device. Samsung DeX supported on selected Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

13 Second Screen requires PCs with Wireless Display and Windows 10 v.2004 or later.

14 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from August 9, 2023 and December 31, 2023 at 11:59pm EST (“Offer Period”). When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series during the Offer Period, you are eligible to receive 1-year free full version of GoodNotes for Android App (regular price $9.99); then after the 1-year free period ends, receive a 20% off discount on your first purchase of GoodNotes for Android via Samsung Galaxy Store (Discount Price $7.99, regular price $9.99). The offer comes with free premium content (templates, sticker and planner) valued at $17.96. No rain checks. No substitutions and no cash value. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. Any in-app purchases in the Galaxy Store will be governed by the Galaxy Store terms and conditions available HERE. For details, visit www.samsung.com/ca.

15 Google Meet available for download at Google Play. Google Meet is a trademark of Google LLC.

16 Conditions apply. Offer is valid from August 11, 2023 to August 10, 2024 at 11:59pm EST (“Offer Period”). When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 device with Android version 10 or above, during the Offer Period, you are eligible to receive Galaxy exclusive 50% off instant discount off the LumaFusion App via Samsung Galaxy Store (Discount Price $14.99, regular price $29.95); and a 30-day free subscription to Storyblocks for LumaFusion (valued at $9.99). A Samsung Account is required. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel at any time prior to the trial end date and your form of payment will not be charged. No rain checks. No substitutions and no cash value. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. Any in-app purchases in the Galaxy Store will be governed by the Galaxy Store terms and conditions available HERE. For details, visit www.samsung.com/ca

17 Quick Share between Galaxy devices available with the following OS: smartphones and tablets with Android OS version 10.0 (Q) and One UI 2.1 or later, PCs running Windows 10 or later. Requires Samsung Account and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection.

18 Terms apply. To receive a 6-month complimentary trial offer on Clip Studio EX ($8.90/month), open and update the preloaded Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy from your eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series. Preload supported in select markets. Clip Studio Paint can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store. Free 6-month trial for one Clip Studio Paint account per Galaxy device, only to customers using it for the first time on a new Galaxy device (including those who already have a Clip Studio Paint account). Certain features may be restricted after the 6 free months of service. Paid subscription is available for additional use. Certain features may be restricted after the 6 free months of service. Paid subscription is available for additional use. Users are NOT asked for payment information prior to the free trial. After the free trial, user can choose to subscribe from: CSP PRO: $4.49/month or $24.99/annual, CSP EX: $8.99/month or $71.99/ annual (The free trial provides CSP EX.) Subscription plans: https://ec.clip-studio.com/en-us/application/plans?transitionSourceUrl=https://www.clipstudio.net/en/

19 Terms and conditions apply. Offer ends December 31, 2024. To receive a 2-month complimentary trial (US$9,99/month, approximately CAD$13.60 value) for either Adobe Lightroom (Up to 1TB) or Adobe Express (“Offer”), download and open Adobe Lightroom or Adobe Express from your eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Launch the ‘Adobe-made Offer Landing page’ and follow the registration process. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel at any time prior to the trial end date and your form of payment will not be charged. A Samsung Account and an Adobe ID are required. This Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer not available to existing subscribers. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Offer is non-transferrable or applicable to other products or services and may be cancelled or changed without notice. Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Express subscription is subject to the Adobe Terms of Use (https://www.adobe.com/legal/subscription-terms.html).

20 Multi Control is available only on select Galaxy smartphones with One UI 5.1 or above and Galaxy Tab devices with One UI 5.1.1 or later. Availability may vary depending on apps.

21 All covers are sold separately.

22 Compared to Galaxy Tab S8 series. Post-Consumer Recycled PA: Ocean-bound plastic sourced from discarded fishing nets; Post-Consumer Recycled PBT: Plastic sourced from discarded PET bottles; Post-Consumer Recycled PC: Plastic sourced from water barrels; Pre-Consumer Recycled Aluminum: Aluminum sourced from scrap material that is processed into crushed waste glass known as cullet. The cullet is then used within Samsung’s manufacturing process, specifically within aluminum melting; Pre-Consumer Recycled Glass: Glass sourced from scrap material that is processed into crushed waste glass known as cullet. The cullet is then used within Corning’s manufacturing process, specifically within glass melting.

23 Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: 17 device components that feature a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled material plastic or pre-consumer recycled aluminum, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass. These components include Cable Holder Mid, Deco Pen Charger, Top-left Speaker Module, Top-right Speaker Module, Bottom-left Speaker Module, Bottom-right Speaker Module, Case Rear, Case Bracket, Key Bracket, PCB Support Top, PCB Support Mid, Cable Holder Bottom, SIM Tray, Volume Key, Side Key, Camera Deco, Main Window.

24 Use of 100% recycled paper includes the Product Packaging Unit Box, Manual Box, DLC Band and DLC Box. It does not include the Cover Protector, Pulp Tray, Inks, Coatings, Adhesives and Sealing Sticker. The Plastic Sealing Sticker is applied at the request of certain clients. The 100% recycled paper material has received Environmental Claim Validation (ECV).

25 Pre-order and complete your purchase from July 26 to August 10, 2023 from a participating Canadian authorized retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ the following devices: (i) A Galaxy Tab S9 256GB (SM-X710NZEEXAC, SM-X710NZAEXAC,) for the price of a Galaxy Tab S9 128GB (SM-X710NZEAXAC, SM-X710NZAAXAC) (a discount of $150 off of MSRP price) (ii) A Galaxy Tab S9+ 512GB (SM-X810NZEEXAC, SM-X810NZAEXAC,) for the price of a Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB (SM-X810NZEAXAC, SM-X810NZAAXAC) (a discount of $150 off of MSRP price) (iii) A Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB (SM-X910NZEEXAC, SM-X910NZAEXAC,) for the price of a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB (SM-X910NZEAXAC, SM-X910NZAAXAC) (a discount of $150 off of MSRP price) (iv) A Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 1TB (SM-X910NZEIXAC, SM-X910NZAIXAC,) for the price of a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 512GB (SM-X910NZEEXAC, SM-X910NZAEXAC) (a discount of $400 off of MSRP price). Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice and is available to Canadian residents only. Participating Canadian authorized retailers and carriers may vary. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

26 Certain conditions apply. Receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in value of $500, for your eligible Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S7 Series device (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you: (i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between July 26 and August 10, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between August 11 and September 13, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13th, 2023; and (iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $500 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S7 Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use. The Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S7 Series device can be traded-in in any condition to participate in this program provided that (i) the IMEI or Serial Number of the device can be validated and has not been removed, altered or defaced; and (ii) the device malfunction or damage, if any, is not due to (A) improper or intentional installation or removal of any parts or components, or (B) improper or intentional equipment modification.

27 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $250 in addition to the trade in value of your eligible old Galaxy Tab S Series device (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you: (i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between July 26 and August 10, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device between August 11 and September 13, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; (ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13, 2023; and (iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. The minimum qualifying trade-in value of the “Eligible Trade-In Product” must be $10 as determined by the Service Provider’s device valuation software. $250 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Tab S Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

28 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from August 9 and December 31, 2023 at 11:59pm EST (“Offer Period”). When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series device during the Offer Period, you are eligible to receive 1-year free full version of GoodNotes for Android App (regular price $9.99); then after the 1-year free period ends, receive a 20% off discount on your first purchase of the GoodNotes for Android via Samsung Galaxy Store (Discount Price $7.99, regular price $9.99). The offer comes with free premium content (templates, sticker and planner) valued at $17.96. No rain checks. No substitutions and no cash value. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. Any in-app purchases in the Galaxy Store will be governed by the Galaxy Store terms and conditions available HERE. For details, visit www.samsung.com/ca.

29 Conditions apply. Offer is valid from August 11, 2023 to August 10, 2024 at 11:59pm EST (“Offer Period”). When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 device with Android version 10 or above, during the Offer Period, you are eligible to receive Galaxy exclusive 50% off instant discount for the LumaFusion App via Samsung Galaxy Store (Discount Price $14.99, regular price $29.95); and a 30-day free subscription to Storyblocks for LumaFusion (valued at $9.99). A Samsung Account is required. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel at any time prior to the trial end date and your form of payment will not be charged. No rain checks. No substitutions and no cash value. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice. Any in-app purchases in the Galaxy Store will be governed by the Galaxy Store terms and conditions available HERE. For details, visit www.samsung.com/ca.

30 Terms and conditions apply. To receive a 6-month complimentary trial of Clip Studio EX ($8.90/month), open and update the preloaded Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy from your eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Preload supported in select markets. Clip Studio Paint can also be downloaded from the Galaxy Store. One 6-month free trial for Clip Studio Paint account per Galaxy device, only to customers using it for the first time on a new Galaxy device (including those who already have a Clip Studio Paint account). Certain features may be restricted after the 6 free months of service. Paid subscription is available for additional use. Users are NOT asked for payment information prior to the free trial. After the free trial, users can choose to subscribe from: CSP PRO: $4.49/month or $24.99/annual, CSP EX: $8.99/month or $71.99/ annual (The free trial provides CSP EX.) Subscription plans: https://ec.clip-studio.com/enus/application/plans?transitionSourceUrl=https://www.clipstudio.net/en/.

31 Terms and conditions apply. Offer ends December 31, 2024. To receive a 2-month complimentary trial (US$9,99/month, approximately CAD$13.60 value) for either Adobe Lightroom (Up to 1TB) or Adobe Express (“Offer”), download and open Adobe Lightroom or Adobe Express from your eligible Galaxy Tab S9 Series device. Launch the ‘Adobe-made Offer Landing page’ and follow the registration process. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. You can cancel at any time prior to the trial end date and your form of payment will not be charged. A Samsung Account and an Adobe ID are required. This Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Offer not available to existing subscribers. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Offer is non-transferrable or applicable to other products or services, and may be cancelled or changed without notice. Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Express subscription is subject to the Adobe Terms of Use (https://www.adobe.com/legal/subscription-terms.html).

32 Terms and conditions apply. Offer is valid from July 26 to September 13, 2023 at 11:59pm EST (the “Offer Period”). Offer available at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/. When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series device during the Offer Period, you are eligible to receive one (1) $50 Uber Voucher Code (“Uber Voucher Code”). Only 3,000 Uber Voucher Codes are available in total. Voucher Codes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Visit the Samsung Members App on your eligible Galaxy device no later than October 15, 2023 to claim your $50 Uber Voucher Code. Uber Voucher Terms and Conditions apply. Limited to one code per person. Can only be used by the first person who redeems the code. Uber Voucher Code is only valid for rides requested/orders placed using applicable Uber App. Taxes, fees, and tips will be covered provided that the value of the Uber Voucher is greater than the total order amount. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. To learn more about Uber Voucher terms, visit https://www.uber.com/legal/en/document/?country=united-states&lang=en&name=uber-consumer-vouchers-terms-and-conditions

33 Terms apply. This YouTube Premium 4 month free trial promotion is open to participants in Canada who purchase and activate a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9FE, S9FE+) series by March 1, 2024 at 11:59pm PST. Offer only available to users who are not current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers, and have not been YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscribers nor participated in a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or YouTube Red trial before. Offer must be redeemed by April 1, 2024 at 11:59pm PST. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the individual subscription price. You can cancel your trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. You can cancel your YouTube Premium paid subscription at any time. Offer requires a Google account. Must be 18 years or older. Offers may not be combined with any other promotion, discount, code, and/or offer. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. No refunds for partial billing periods are available. Promotional value of offer non-transferable, not for resale, and not redeemable for cash or cash equivalent. Full terms: https://www.youtube.com/premium/restrictions. Promoter: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., 129 Samsung-ro, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea and Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043.

34 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms.

35 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus-promo

36 Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

37 Storage availability may differ by market, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by market, model, file size and format.

38 MicroSD card sold separately.

39 MicroSD card sold separately.

40 MicroSD card sold separately.

41 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

42 Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.

43 Product colour availability may vary by market or carrier.

44 S Pen and USB Type-C cable included inbox. Other accessories are available for purchase separately. Availability of third party cases may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

