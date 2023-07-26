Meat Processing Equipment Market Trend to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR of 4.7% by 2031

Meat Processing Equipment Market

The demand for meat processing equipment in various applications, such as meat, poultry, and seafood, is relatively high.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Meat Processing Equipment Market growth is driven by factors, including the increase in the demand for meat, change in the lifestyle of people and consumers' inclination toward the use of ready-to-eat packaged food products. Furthermore, the market has been significantly influenced by the food and beverage processing industry. Also, the demand for meat processing equipment is expected to grow due to the increase in the demand for meat and poultry processing as well as safety regulations in the processing sector. However, the growth of the meat processing equipment market is hindered by an increase in the price of the machineries and restrictions and regulations in meat processing. Moreover, the demand for processed meat is estimated to grow in developing nations like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, and this will create lucrative growth opportunities in the meat processing equipment market.

The meat processing equipment market size was valued at $12.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Heat and Control, Inc.

Marel

JBT Corporation

The Middleby Corporation

Welbilt, Inc.

Bettcher Industries, Inc.

Key Technology, Inc.

Equipamentos Carnicos, S.L.

The report analyzes these key players in the global meat processing equipment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Based on type, the cutting equipment segment accounted for a major share of the global meat processing equipment market in 2021. Cutting is often the first operation to be employed in meat processing to separate essential meat & fat portions of the carcass from the non-essential ones. Cutting is often carried out under vacuum conditions to reduce the disintegration of the protein content, which allows a greater volume of filling in sausages and patties. The cutting equipment segment is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is the most common processing equipment used in the food industry.

The processed beef segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period-

By meat type, the processed beef segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global meat processing equipment market revenue and maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to a change in dietary habits that has led to an increase in the consumption of beef, which contains high-quality protein, in many different regions. Furthermore, it is predicted that Australia's increased beef production will reduce beef's cost and boost consumer demand. This has propelled market growth.

The global meat processing equipment market is segmented based on type, meat type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, dicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment, and others. Based on meat, it is categorized into processed beef, processed pork, processed mutton, processed poultry, and others. The market is categorized based on application into a fresh processed meat, raw cooked meat, precooked meat, raw fermented sausages, cured meat, dried meat, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA), along with detailed country analysis of the respective regions.

Factors that drive the growth of the market are changes in the lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward the use of ready-to-eat food products. Moreover, the food & beverage processing industry has influenced the market to a large extent. In addition, growth in demand for meat and poultry processing and safety regulations in the processing industry is expected to fuel the demand for the meat processing equipment industry in the near future.

