Rogers Communications Declares 50 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend

October 3, 2023 payment date following September 8, 2023 record date

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (“Rogers”) announced that a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share has been declared on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares.

The declared quarterly dividend will be paid on October 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2023. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers’ Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

About Rogers Communications Inc:
Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

