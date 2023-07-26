Marker Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Roundtable with Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss Clinical Landscape of CAR-T Cell Therapies on August 9, 2023

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced participation in a live webcast produced by Demy-Colton and sponsored by the WBB Research Institute titled “Beyond CAR-T, What’s Next for Cell Therapy”. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on August 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.



This discussion aims to bring together distinguished experts in the cell therapy arena to exchange ideas on current treatment options and challenges, and deliberate on the future direction of immunotherapies. During the one hour virtual event, featured panelists will provide an overview and discuss the limitations of CAR-T cell therapies. Panelists will also highlight the potential impact and unique merits of the multiple tumor-associated antigen (multiTAA) targeted therapy Marker is developing in comparison to single antigen targeted therapies.

The event will feature renowned experts in the cancer field, whose contributions have significantly shaped the immuno-oncology research and broader healthcare environment:

Helen E. Heslop, M.D., DSC , Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital.

, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital. Malcolm K. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. , Founding Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and Fayez Sarofim Distinguished Service Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human and Molecular Genetics.

, Founding Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and Fayez Sarofim Distinguished Service Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human and Molecular Genetics. Juan F. Vera, M.D. , President and Chief Executive Officer, Marker Therapeutics

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marker Therapeutics Mark W. Frohlich, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Indapta Therapeutics

The extensive knowledge and unique perspectives of the panelists promises a profound and impactful discussion.

Virtual Webcast Agenda

INTRODUCTION

Helen E. Heslop, M.D.

CAR-T CELLS AN OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT LANDSCAPE

Chair: Querida Anderson, Editorial Director and Biopharma Expert

Panelists:

Helen E. Heslop, M.D.

Malcolm K. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D.

BEYOND CAR-T CELL THERAPY

Chair: Steve Brozak, Managing Partner and President of WBB Securities

Panelists:

Juan F. Vera, M.D.

Mark W. Frohlich, M.D.

Q&A SESSION

The roundtable discussion will be accessible online, allowing participants worldwide to join and take part in this crucial dialogue. To attend the roundtable discussion, please register at:

https://web.cvent.com/event/d7b7a2d7-e892-4876-9924-7020190fa2b7/regProcessStep1?_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9UmfueSqPkFCbiXG4ARSLl6v1TGgRXMTcdL5dWRj-VDbAEXeJAbKIHEry3sC2BTO9yMc-vZ2ceubgQm6KJVNIyWASMJw&_hsmi=267259723&utm_campaign=Virtual%20Salons&utm_content=267259723&utm_medium=email&utm_source=hs_automation

The archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website for replay following the event.

About multiTAA-specific T cells

The multi-tumor associated antigen (multiTAA)-specific T cell platform is a novel, non-genetically modified cell therapy approach that selectively expands tumor-specific T cells from a patient's/donor’s blood capable of recognizing a broad range of tumor antigens. Clinical trials that enrolled more than 180 patients with various hematological malignancies and solid tumors showed that autologous and allogeneic multiTAA-specific T cell products were well tolerated and demonstrated durable clinical responses, and consistent epitope spreading. The latter is typically not observed with other T cell therapies and enables the potential contribution to a lasting anti-tumor effect. Unlike other cell therapies which require hospitalization and close monitoring, multiTAA-specific T cells are designed to be administered in an outpatient setting.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The cell therapy technology Marker has in place is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e., tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient’s immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer the T cells, Marker believes that its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; and the timing, conduct and success of our clinical trials of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at WWW.SEC.GOV. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts

TIBEREND STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC.

Investors

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

(862) 213-1398

dboateng@tiberend.com

Media

Casey McDonald

(646) 577-8520

cmcdonald@tiberend.com