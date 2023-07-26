In the stadium, at home, or on-the-go, Verizon has NFL fans covered for the 2023 season

New Verizon customers can now get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, on us

What you need to know:

Verizon is the place for NFL fans: Our long standing partnership with the NFL is only getting stronger, from delivering the best in-stadium fan experiences with our 5G Network to transforming on-the-field coach-to-coach communications. Now, Verizon is the only wireless carrier giving customers a limited time, exclusive “on us” promotion for every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on YouTube and YouTube TV this season.

Existing Verizon customers are eligible for NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV on us by upgrading to eligible mobile and home internet plans – that’s up to $449 in savings. Not ready to upgrade? Existing mobile customers can still get $100 off Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV.

Verizon is delivering a new Managed Private Wireless Network solution across all 30 U.S. stadiums and 2023 International Series games, which includes full in-game support for on-field coach-to-coach communications.

Verizon will support key NFL events throughout the season, including Super Wild Card Weekend presented by Verizon and the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to the 2023-2024 NFL season is on and Verizon, in partnership with YouTube, is upping its game with the NFL.

Starting July 27, new Verizon mobile and home internet customers can qualify for NFL Sunday Ticket 1 exclusively from YouTube and YouTube TV – the League’s subscription package that includes out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS – on us. Verizon customers who purchase or pre-order a select Smartphone and sign up for a new mobile line, or who sign up for select Verizon Home Internet plans2, can also take advantage of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube TV. Plus, existing customers who upgrade plans to those included in the promotion are eligible3.

Earlier this year, Verizon announced a new partnership with the NFL to deliver its Verizon Business Managed Private Wireless Network solution across each of the 30 U.S. NFL stadiums. This solution includes full support for coach-to-coach communications on the field and provides the NFL with speed, security and reliability for critical on field coach-to-coach communication. This solution will be implemented for all 2023 NFL games, including the 2023 International Series games in London, U.K. and Frankfurt, Germany.

Verizon will continue its support of key NFL events, including Super Wild Card Weekend presented by Verizon and the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. As announced by the NFL earlier this week, Orlando, Florida will host the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will feature new and returning skills challenges, where 88 of the league’s top players will compete in unique competitions, culminating with flag football games on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

From upgrading NFL stadiums with the most reliable 5G network and gameday technologies to sponsoring the NFL’s largest events, to partnering with YouTube and YouTube TV to bring out-of-market Sunday afternoon games to fans across the country, Verizon is giving football fans more and more value this season. You won’t find a better promotion from a wireless carrier than with Verizon.

YouTube has long been home to NFL fans' favorite content across clips, highlights, commentary, original programming and now with NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube and YouTube TV are providing the most comprehensive offering of NFL content with even more access to live games.

With Verizon’s special promotional offer, whether you’re at home or on-the-go, there’s even more opportunity to stream out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on the 5G network you want.

The offer: In partnership with YouTube, Verizon is giving fans up to $449 in savings.

For new Unlimited Plus Mobile customers: Get access to a NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV this season with the purchase of select Smartphones – from Samsung , the Galaxy S23 Series, the Galaxy Z Flip5 or the Galaxy Z Fold5; from Google, the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 or 7 Pro; or from Motorola, the Edge+.

New Verizon Home Internet customers enrolling in home internet plans for Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus and LTE Home Plus plans are also eligible for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV this season.

All other existing mobile customers are eligible for $100 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV4.

What executives are saying:

Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon: “By deepening our technology-first partnership with the NFL and now partnering with YouTube on NFL Sunday Ticket, we’re able to offer customers the ultimate fan experience wherever they are on the most reliable 5G network in America. This partnership adds to our growing roster of the best content providers in the industry as we continue to deliver the best in choice and exclusive value to our customers.”

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube: “Millions of football fans already come to YouTube and YouTube TV to watch the latest highlights and interviews, or stream live games. We’re excited to bring them even closer to out-of-market teams with NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. As we build the best destination for sports fans, it’s always been a big part of our mission to give viewers options and access to their favorite content. Our partners at the NFL and Verizon share this same vision. Through our new partnership with Verizon, we’re proud to offer fans additional ways to access NFL Sunday Ticket.”

“Verizon has been a strategic partner with the NFL since 2010 and today’s announcement is just the latest extension of this outstanding relationship,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “They have consistently helped us provide best-in-class experiences and content to fans wherever they are. We are excited that YouTube and Verizon have partnered on a special promotion for NFL Sunday Ticket, expanding the reach of our game.”

Get ready for season kickoff: Get your myPlan mobile and Verizon Home Internet plans starting July 27 to be eligible for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV, on us, this NFL season.

1) NFL Sunday Ticket: Limited time only. Requires phone purchase w/new smartphone line on eligible mobile plan, activation of 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus, or installation of Fios 1 Gig/Fios 2 Gig plan. Must activate eligible Verizon service and redeem offer w/in 60 days (beginning 8.11.23 via Verizon +play for mobile and 5G Home/LTE Home only) of purchase of phone or eligible 5G Home/LTE Home service, or installation of Fios 1 Gig/Fios 2 Gig plan, or by no later than 12.13.23, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the annual subscription if service is canceled before 2.29.24 or eligibility req’s are no longer met. Cannot be combined with an existing NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Up to $449 value applies to NFL Sunday Ticket season '23-'24 only. For Fios customers, after promo period ends, NFL Sunday Ticket subscription will auto-renew at the then current seasonal price unless you cancel; cancel any time. YouTube TV base plan subscription required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV ($72.99/mo). NFL Sunday Ticket requires a Google account, a current form of payment and is only available in the 50 United States plus DC. One offer per eligible Verizon Account. Terms and embargoes apply. No refunds. Locally broadcast Fox and CBS games, Sunday Night Football on NBC, select digital-only games and international games excluded from NFL Sunday Ticket. The YouTube Paid Service Terms of Service, the Additional Terms for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and the Additional Terms for YouTube Primetime Channels apply: https://www.youtube.com/t/terms_paidservice

2) For Fios internet customers, NFL Sunday Ticket subscription is up to $449/yr after

3) Upgrades: Limited time only. For existing Verizon Mobile customers who upgrade to Unlimited Plus, and existing Unlimited Plus customers who add a line to their Unlimited Plus plan or for existing Verizon Home Internet customers upgrading to a Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus or LTE Home Plus plan. Must activate eligible Verizon service and redeem offer w/in 60 days (beginning 8.11.23 via Verizon +play for mobile and 5G Home/LTE Home only) of service upgrade, or by no later than 12.13.23, whichever is first. Verizon reserves the right to charge back the value of the annual subscription if service is canceled before 2.29.24 or eligibility req’s are no longer met. Cannot be combined with an existing NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Up to $449 value applies to NFL Sunday Ticket season '23-'24 only. For Fios customers, after promo period ends, NFL Sunday Ticket subscription will auto-renew at the then current seasonal price unless you cancel; cancel any time. YouTube TV base plan subscription required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV ($72.99/mo). NFL Sunday Ticket requires a Google account, a current form of payment and is only available in the 50 United States plus DC. One offer per eligible Verizon Account. Terms and embargoes apply. No refunds. Locally broadcast Fox and CBS games, Sunday Night Football on NBC, select digital-only games and international games excluded from NFL Sunday Ticket. The YouTube Paid Service Terms of Service, the Additional Terms for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and the Additional Terms for YouTube Primetime Channels apply: https://www.youtube.com/t/terms_paidservice

4) Discount: Limited time only. $100 discount applied at checkout and available to existing Verizon mobile customers beginning 8.11.23 via Verizon +play. Cannot be combined with an existing NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Up to $449 value applies to NFL Sunday Ticket season '23-'24 only. YouTube TV base plan subscription required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV ($72.99/mo). NFL Sunday Ticket requires a Google account, a current form of payment and is only available in the 50 United States plus DC. One offer per eligible Verizon Account. Terms and embargoes apply. No refunds. Locally broadcast Fox and CBS games, Sunday Night Football on NBC, select digital-only games and international games excluded from NFL Sunday Ticket. The YouTube Paid Service Terms of Service, the Additional Terms for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and the Additional Terms for YouTube Primetime Channels apply: https://www.youtube.com/t/terms_paidservice.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.