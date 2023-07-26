Submit Release
First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.56 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compared to net income of $3.8 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.61 for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $3.8 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.61 for the second quarter of 2022.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, are as follows. Comparisons are to the linked quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated:

  • Tangible book value per common share totaled $17.55, up $2.01 from one year ago
  • Deposits were unchanged at $1.2 billion
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits comprised 32% of total deposits
  • Return on average assets was 1.02%
  • Return on average equity was 12.56%
  • Loans increased $12.2 million, or 5% annualized
  • Nonperforming assets improved to 0.05% of total assets

“We are pleased with the Companys performance during the second quarter and for the first half of the year. Our team continued to deliver strong ROA and ROE in spite of rising costs of deposits resulting from the Federal Reserve actions of the last twelve months, while continuing to invest for the future, said Scott C. Harvard, president, and chief executive officer of First National. During the quarter, we announced the addition of Todd Ross to lead our Roanoke Valley team, began negotiations for a downtown Roanoke location, and negotiated enhancements to our technology delivery systems. First Bank is fortunate that over 30% of deposits reside in noninterest-bearing accounts that we believe are core customer relationships and help to mitigate the pressure on deposit costs. Asset quality remains excellent, with nonperforming assets at historically low levels and little evidence of credit deterioration. Loan growth picked up in the quarter resulting in net loan growth of $12.2 million. We will continue to remain vigilant around credit quality, as well as loan and deposit pricing, as we navigate the impact of Federal Reserve actions on the economy. 

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased by $431 thousand, or 4%, to $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased by $758 thousand and was offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.2 million.

The increase in interest income was attributable to a $374 thousand, or 3%, increase in interest income and fees on loans, and a $415 thousand increase in interest income on deposits in other banks. The increases in interest income were attributable to higher yields on loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, as well as higher average balances.

The increase in interest expense was attributable to a $1.2 million, or 54%, increase in interest expense on deposits. The higher interest expense on deposits was attributable to a 51-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 1.62%, and a $27.3 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit costs resulted from increases in the interest rates paid on deposit accounts, as well as a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. During the second quarter, deposit balances shifted from noninterest-bearing accounts to interest-bearing accounts as average noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased by $7.3 million during the second quarter, while average time deposit balances increased by $23.7 million.

The net interest margin decreased by 24 basis points to 3.36% as the impact of a 36-basis point increase in the cost of funds was partially offset by a 11-basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. The rising interest rate environment continued to have an unfavorable impact on the net interest margin during the second quarter as the Company’s interest-bearing liabilities repriced greater than its earning assets during the period. The cost of funds increased to 1.13%, compared to 0.77% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net accretion of discounts on purchased loans was included in interest income and fees on loans and totaled $194 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $145 thousand in the first quarter of 2023.  

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, which was a $106 thousand, or 4%, increase compared to the first quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposits, ATM and check card fees, fees for other customer services, and brokered mortgage fees, increased compared to the first quarter of 2023 and were partially offset by decreases in wealth management fees and income from bank-owned life insurance.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was unchanged at $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter. Increases in legal and professional fees, FDIC assessment, and other operating expenses were offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits and other real estate owned (income) expenses. Other real estate owned income totaled $219 thousand during the second quarter of 2023 from a gain on the sale of a property, which decreased noninterest expense for the period.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.05% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2023, and 0.15% one year ago at June 30, 2022. Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans also improved to 0.13% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.20% at March 31, 2023, and 0.19% at June 30, 2022. Net recoveries totaled $96 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $915 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, and net charge offs of $26 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $8.9 million, or 0.95% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $8.7 million, or 0.95% of total loans at March 31, 2023, and $6.2 million, or 0.70% of total loans at June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs decreased to $722 thousand at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $2.1 million at June 30, 2022, which represented 0.05%, 0.13%, and 0.15% of total assets, respectively. The decrease in NPAs during the second quarter of 2023 was related to the resolution of one impaired loan relationship and the sale of other real estate owned. The following table provides a detailed summary of NPA balances at the periods ended (dollars in thousands):

    June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022
Nonaccrual loans   $ 677     $ 1,591     $ 442
Other real estate owned, net     45       185       1,665
Total nonperforming assets   $ 722     $ 1,776     $ 2,107


Past Due Loans

Loan past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest decreased to $1.2 million, or 0.13% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.20% of total loans at March 31, 2023, and $1.7 million, or 0.19%, of total loans at June 30, 2022. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $226 thousand was past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2023, compared to $47 thousand at March 31, 2023, and $91 thousand at June 30, 2022.

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

Net recoveries totaled $96 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $915 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, and net charge-offs of $26 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were primarily attributable to one customer relationship. 

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a $100 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, which was comprised of a $45 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $44 thousand provision on unfunded commitments, and an $11 thousand provision on held-to-maturity securities. The provision for credit losses on loans resulted primarily from growth of the loan portfolio. This compared to a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand for the same period of the prior year, which also resulted primarily from growth of the loan portfolio.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $8.9 million, which was a $141 thousand increase from $8.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase resulted from an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for credit losses on loans, while the specific reserve component of the allowance was unchanged at $0.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):

    June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022  
Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of period   $ 8,717     $ 7,446     $ 5,828  
Adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023     -       2,186       -  
Adjusted allowance for credit losses on loans     8,717       9,632       5,828  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries     96       (915 )     (26 )
Provision for credit losses on loans     45       -       400  
Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period   $ 8,858     $ 8,717     $ 6,202  


The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.95% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.95% at March 31, 2023, and 0.70% at June 30, 2022. Additionally, the net discount on purchased loans totaled $2.1 million at June 30, 2023, $2.4 million at March 31, 2023, and $2.9 million at June 30, 2022. The net discount on purchased loans was not included in the allowance for credit losses on loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $197 thousand at June 30, 2023, compared to $153 thousand at March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $44 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and was included in the $100 thousand provision for credit losses reported on the Company’s consolidated income statement.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Securities

The allowance for credit losses on securities totaled $144 thousand at June 30, 2023, compared to $133 thousand on March 31, 2023. Provision for credit losses on securities totaled $11 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and was included in the $100 thousand provision for credit losses reported on the Company’s consolidated income statement.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged to the Federal Reserve Bank through its Bank Term Funding Program, and available lines of credit totaled $561.7 million at June 30, 2023.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and meet the potential demand from its deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $343.0 million at June 30, 2023. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $257.7 million at June 30, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2023, assets totaled $1.4 billion and were unchanged from the prior quarter ended March 31, 2023. Although total assets were unchanged during the second quarter of 2023, the asset composition changed slightly as interest bearing deposits in banks, and securities, available for sale, decreased by $5.5 million and $5.6 million, respectively, while loans increased by $12.2 million.

Total assets decreased $40.5 million, or 3%, compared to the period ended June 30, 2022. Interest bearing deposits in banks and total securities decreased by $50.2 million and $33.5 million, respectively, and were partially offset by a $47.4 million increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses.

Loans totaled $930.2 million at June 30, 2023, which was a $12.2 million, or 5% annualized, increase from March 31, 2023, and a $50.1 million, or 6%, increase over June 30, 2022. The growth in loans over the periods did not have a significant impact on the composition of the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio was primarily comprised of loans secured by one-to-four family residential real estate, loans secured by commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, which totaled 36%, 45%, and 12% of the loan portfolio, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

Deposits totaled $1.2 billion at June 30, 2023, and were unchanged compared to the prior quarter ended March 31, 2023. Although total deposits did not change during the second quarter, the deposit composition changed as noninterest-bearing demand deposits and savings and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $13.9 million and $6.9 million, respectively, while time deposits increased by $21.6 million during the period. 

Deposits decreased $53.8 million compared to the period ended June 30, 2022, and the deposit composition also changed over the prior year. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from 33% to 32% of total deposits, savings and interest-bearing deposits decreased from 57% to 54% of total deposits, and time deposits increased from 10% to 14% of total deposits over the one-year period.

Shareholders’ equity totaled $112.9 million at June 30, 2023, which was an increase of $1.0 million from March 31, 2023. The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily attributable to a $2.6 million increase in retained earnings, which was partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net. The Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.15 per common share during the second quarter of 2023, which was unchanged from the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s common equity to total assets ratio and its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased as of June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022. The Bank is considered well-capitalized.

The following table provides capital ratios at the periods ended:

    June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022  
Total capital ratio (2)     14.88 %     14.85 %     14.23 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)     13.93 %     13.94 %     13.56 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)     13.93 %     13.94 %     13.56 %
Leverage ratio (2)     9.72 %     9.70 %     8.87 %
Common equity to total assets (5)     8.21 %     8.15 %     7.09 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6)     8.00 %     7.94 %     6.88 %


STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase plan to purchase up to $5.0 million of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 32,301 shares of its common stock for a total of $481 thousand at a weighted average price of $14.91 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 33,858 shares of its common stock for a total of $506 thousand at a weighted average price of $14.96 per share. There were no stock repurchases during the year ended December 31, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of tax-exempt net interest income is included at the end of this release.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard   M. Shane Bell
President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121   (540) 465-9121
sharvard@fbvirginia.com   sbell@fbvirginia.com
     


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Income Statement                                        
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 11,886     $ 11,512     $ 11,502     $ 10,759     $ 9,963  
Interest on deposits in banks     759       344       522       380       251  
Interest on securities                                        
Taxable interest     1,306       1,339       1,381       1,323       1295  
Tax-exempt interest     307       306       308       307       309  
Dividends     28       27       27       23       21  
Total interest income   $ 14,286     $ 13,528     $ 13,740     $ 12,792     $ 11,839  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits   $ 3,402     $ 2,216     $ 1,593     $ 927     $ 413  
Interest on subordinated debt     69       69       69       70       69  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     67       67       68       68       67  
Interest on other borrowings     3                          
Total interest expense   $ 3,541     $ 2,352     $ 1,730     $ 1,065     $ 549  
Net interest income   $ 10,745     $ 11,176     $ 12,010     $ 11,727     $ 11,290  
Provision for credit losses     100             1,250       200       400  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 10,645     $ 11,176     $ 10,760     $ 11,527     $ 10,890  
Noninterest income                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 683     $ 646     $ 662     $ 708     $ 698  
ATM and check card fees     848       800       838       915       797  
Wealth management fees     749       776       706       739       760  
Fees for other customer services     220       196       238       180       188  
Brokered mortgage fees     35             21       72       58  
Income from bank owned life insurance     135       149       155       166       131  
Net losses on securities available for sale                 (2,004 )            
Gain on sale of other investment                 2,885              
Other operating income     214       211       631       247       148  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,884     $ 2,778     $ 4,132     $ 3,027     $ 2,780  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 5,189     $ 5,346     $ 5,325     $ 5,174     $ 5,086  
Occupancy     524       528       562       539       545  
Equipment     571       587       575       546       620  
Marketing     248       268       228       211       223  
Supplies     147       148       144       117       131  
Legal and professional fees     422       343       339       361       381  
ATM and check card expense     425       400       388       332       347  
FDIC assessment     212       106       70       109       132  
Bank franchise tax     262       254       238       238       238  
Data processing expense     252       202       289       243       221  
Amortization expense     4       5       4       5       5  
Other real estate owned (income) expense, net     (219 )     3       (189 )     14       41  
Other operating expense     1,121       1,010       1,007       1,194       948  
Total noninterest expense   $ 9,158     $ 9,200     $ 8,980     $ 9,083     $ 8,918  
Income before income taxes   $ 4,371     $ 4,754     $ 5,912     $ 5,471     $ 4,752  
Income tax expense     866       905       1,132       1,017       917  
Net income   $ 3,505     $ 3,849     $ 4,780     $ 4,454     $ 3,835  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                                        
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.56     $ 0.61     $ 0.76     $ 0.71     $ 0.61  
Weighted average shares, basic     6,269,668       6,273,913       6,262,821       6,257,040       6,250,329  
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.56     $ 0.61     $ 0.76     $ 0.71     $ 0.61  
Weighted average shares, diluted     6,277,161       6,281,116       6,272,409       6,264,107       6,257,479  
Shares outstanding at period end     6,250,613       6,281,935       6,264,912       6,262,381       6,252,147  
Tangible book value at period end (4)   $ 17.55     $ 17.30     $ 16.79     $ 15.31     $ 15.54  
Cash dividends   $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14  
                                         
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.02 %     1.15 %     1.37 %     1.27 %     1.08 %
Return on average equity     12.56 %     14.20 %     18.38 %     17.27 %     15.04 %
Net interest margin     3.36 %     3.60 %     3.70 %     3.58 %     3.42 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     68.37 %     65.50 %     59.56 %     61.10 %     62.69 %
                                         
Average Balances                                        
Average assets   $ 1,372,781     $ 1,351,630     $ 1,386,841     $ 1,393,308     $ 1,419,878  
Average earning assets     1,290,828       1,267,830       1,297,223       1,309,794       1,334,976  
Average shareholders’ equity     111,917       109,924       103,132       102,341       102,269  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Loan charge-offs   $ 110     $ 975     $ 135     $ 181     $ 107  
Loan recoveries     206       60       40       70       81  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     (96 )     915       95       111       26  
Non-accrual loans     677       1,591       2,673       566       442  
Other real estate owned, net     45       185       185       1,578       1,665  
Nonperforming assets (3)     722       1,776       2,858       2,144       2,107  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing     970       1,816       1,532       2,117       1,572  
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing     226       47             306       91  
Special mention loans     2,754             1,959       3,183        
Substandard loans, accruing     418       296       301       304       308  
                                         
Capital Ratios (2)                                        
Total capital   $ 144,278     $ 141,501     $ 139,549     $ 134,882     $ 131,624  
Tier 1 capital     135,079       132,784       132,103       128,590       125,422  
Common equity tier 1 capital     135,079       132,784       132,103       128,590       125,422  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     14.88 %     14.85 %     14.60 %     14.18 %     14.23 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.93 %     13.94 %     13.82 %     13.52 %     13.56 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.93 %     13.94 %     13.82 %     13.52 %     13.56 %
Leverage ratio     9.72 %     9.70 %     9.57 %     9.27 %     8.87 %


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Balance Sheet                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 17,697     $ 17,950     $ 20,784     $ 22,809     $ 19,886  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     54,379       59,851       46,130       52,976       104,529  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     156,745       162,355       162,907       176,403       264,750  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)     151,677       151,301       153,158       154,894       77,151  
Restricted securities, at cost     1,803       1,803       1,908       1,908       1,908  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses     921,336       909,250       913,076       900,222       873,887  
Other real estate owned, net     45       185       185       1,578       1,665  
Premises and equipment, net     21,556       21,637       21,876       21,693       22,118  
Accrued interest receivable     4,248       4,389       4,543       4,247       4,154  
Bank owned life insurance     24,559       24,424       24,531       24,375       24,569  
Goodwill     3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030  
Core deposit intangibles, net     127       131       136       140       145  
Other assets     17,022       16,026       17,119       19,320       16,898  
Total assets   $ 1,374,224     $ 1,372,332     $ 1,369,383     $ 1,383,595     $ 1,414,690  
                                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 396,137     $ 410,019     $ 427,344     $ 438,306     $ 431,292  
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits     670,005       676,875       677,139       693,970       731,125  
Time deposits     176,226       154,631       136,849       133,770       133,733  
Total deposits   $ 1,242,368     $ 1,241,525     $ 1,241,332     $ 1,266,046     $ 1,296,150  
Subordinated debt, net     4,996       4,996       4,995       4,995       4,994  
Junior subordinated debt     9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     4,721       4,675       5,417       4,198       3,952  
Total liabilities   $ 1,261,364     $ 1,260,475     $ 1,261,023     $ 1,284,518     $ 1,314,375  
                                         
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     7,813       7,842       7,831       7,828       7,815  
Surplus     32,601       32,992       32,716       32,620       32,398  
Retained earnings     93,805       91,239       90,284       86,382       82,804  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net     (21,359 )     (20,216 )     (22,471 )     (27,753 )     (22,702 )
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 112,860     $ 111,857     $ 108,360     $ 99,077     $ 100,315  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,374,224     $ 1,372,332     $ 1,369,383     $ 1,383,595     $ 1,414,690  
                                         
Loan Data                                        
Mortgage real estate loans:                                        
Construction and land development   $ 49,282     $ 48,610     $ 51,840     $ 51,352     $ 49,118  
Secured by farmland     3,563       3,150       3,343       3,432       3169  
Secured by 1-4 family residential     337,601       334,302       331,421       317,414       312,082  
Other real estate loans     418,409       412,851       415,112       414,072       397,868  
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)     714       739       900       745       769  
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)     112,088       110,198       110,325       111,400       108,780  
Consumer installment loans     4,505       4,206       4,128       4,192       4,230  
Deposit overdrafts     251       179       197       163       292  
All other loans     3,781       3,732       3,256       3,744       3,781  
Total loans   $ 930,194     $ 917,967     $ 920,522     $ 906,514     $ 880,089  
Allowance for credit losses     (8,858 )     (8,717 )     (7,446 )     (6,292 )     (6,202 )
Loans, net   $ 921,336     $ 909,250     $ 913,076     $ 900,222     $ 873,887  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7)                                        
GAAP measures:                                        
Interest income – loans   $ 11,886     $ 11,512     $ 11,502     $ 10,759     $ 9,963  
Interest income – investments and other     2,400       2,016       2,238       2,033       1,876  
Interest expense – deposits     (3,402 )     (2,216 )     (1,593 )     (927 )     (413 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (69 )     (69 )     (69 )     (70 )     (69 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (67 )     (67 )     (68 )     (68 )     (67 )
Interest expense – other borrowings     (3 )                        
Total net interest income   $ 10,745     $ 11,176     $ 12,010     $ 11,727     $ 11,290  
Non-GAAP measures:                                        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities   $ 81     $ 82     $ 82     $ 82     $ 82  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income     81       82       82       82       82  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 10,826     $ 11,258     $ 12,092     $ 11,809     $ 11,372  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022  
Income Statement                
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 23,398     $ 19,459  
Interest on deposits in banks     1,103       321  
Interest on securities                
Taxable interest     2,645       2,427  
Tax-exempt interest     613       614  
Dividends     55       42  
Total interest income   $ 27,814     $ 22,863  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   $ 5,618     $ 753  
Interest on subordinated debt     138       138  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     134       134  
Interest on other borrowings     3        
Total interest expense   $ 5,893     $ 1,025  
Net interest income   $ 21,921     $ 21,838  
Provision for credit losses     100       400  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 21,821     $ 21,438  
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,329     $ 1,307  
ATM and check card fees     1,648       1,547  
Wealth management fees     1,525       1,563  
Fees for other customer services     416       421  
Brokered mortgage fees     35       152  
Income from bank owned life insurance     284       275  
Other operating income     425       226  
Total noninterest income   $ 5,662     $ 5,491  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 10,535     $ 10,210  
Occupancy     1,052       1,117  
Equipment     1,158       1,179  
Marketing     516       374  
Supplies     295       267  
Legal and professional fees     765       714  
ATM and check card expense     825       650  
FDIC assessment     318       284  
Bank franchise tax     516       454  
Data processing expense     454       457  
Amortization expense     9       9  
Other real estate owned (income) expense, net     (216 )     69  
Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment           2  
Other operating expense     2,131       1,776  
Total noninterest expense   $ 18,358     $ 17,562  
Income before income taxes   $ 9,125     $ 9,367  
Income tax expense     1,771       1,803  
Net income   $ 7,354     $ 7,564  


  
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                
Net income, basic   $ 1.17     $ 1.21  
Weighted average shares, basic     6,271,779       6,244,682  
Net income, diluted   $ 1.17     $ 1.21  
Weighted average shares, diluted     6,279,127       6,250,674  
Shares outstanding at period end     6,250,613       6,252,147  
Tangible book value at period end (4)   $ 17.55     $ 15.54  
Cash dividends   $ 0.30     $ 0.28  
                 
Key Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets     1.09 %     1.07 %
Return on average equity     13.39 %     14.16 %
Net interest margin     3.48 %     3.39 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     66.92 %     63.50 %
                 
Average Balances                
Average assets   $ 1,362,526     $ 1,425,581  
Average earning assets     1,279,357       1,310,977  
Average shareholders’ equity     110,787       107,686  
                 
Asset Quality                
Loan charge-offs   $ 1,085     $ 213  
Loan recoveries     266       305  
Net charge-offs     819       (92 )
                 
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7)                
GAAP measures:                
Interest income – loans   $ 23,398     $ 19,459  
Interest income – investments and other     4,416       3,404  
Interest expense – deposits     (5,618 )     (753 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (138 )     (138 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (134 )     (134 )
Interest expense – other borrowings     (3 )      
Total net interest income   $ 21,921     $ 21,838  
Non-GAAP measures:                
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $     $ 8  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     163       163  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 163     $ 171  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 22,084     $ 22,009  


(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains on sales of securities and gains on other investments.  The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency.  Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such.  Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information that may be related to the valuation of common stock.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6)  The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. 

 


