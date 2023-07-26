Super League Announces 51% Sequential Increase in Second Quarter 2023 Revenues

~ Company Releases Record Preliminary Second Quarter Revenues of Approximately $5.0 million ~



~ Management to Host Second Quarter Financial Results Webinar on Monday, August 14th, 2023 at 5:00pm E.T. ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG)(“the Company”), a leading publisher of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, announced second quarter 2023 revenue grew 51% sequentially to approximately $5.0 million.

“In Q2, we continued to demonstrate our ability to steadily grow revenues as we deliver innovative end-to-end immersive marketing experiences enabling brands to better reach elusive younger audiences,” commented Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “We’ve never been more excited about the future for Super League. We believe we are at the forefront of a seismic shift in how brands engage consumers and are perfectly positioned with our one-stop-shop solution. Traditional social media advertising methods simply can’t compete in capturing consumer attention the way innovative immersive experiences do. This is where Super League lives.”

The Company will report full second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 and host an earnings webinar at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss results.

Super League Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webinar

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time Dial-in: 877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here



About Super League



Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLGG@mzgroup.us

Contact

Gillian Sheldon

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com



