Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $5.4 million, or $0.94 diluted earnings per share, compared to $7.7 million, or $1.35 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The $2.3 million decline in net income resulted primarily from the $2.7 million decline in net interest income, led primarily from higher interest expense, and $0.6 million higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by $0.8 million lower provision for income taxes and $0.3 million more non-interest income.

“Despite the challenging operating environment, the bank produced strong loan growth, grew non-interest income, maintained excellent asset quality, and controlled expenses. While the rising costs of deposits and borrowed funds resulted in decreased earnings this quarter, our continued focus on a well-executed strategic plan sets the stage for future growth,” stated Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer.

He continued, “Fidelity Bank continues to make prudent investments based on a relationship banking strategy, attracting new retail and business households. Our strong capital position, and commitment to the communities we serve provide the foundation for consistent financial performance.”

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $12.4 million, or $2.18 diluted earnings per share, compared to $15.2 million, or $2.67 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The $2.8 million, or 18% decline in net income stemmed from the $2.9 million reduction in net interest income and $0.8 million higher non-interest expenses partially offset by $0.7 million lower provision for income taxes and $0.2 million higher non-interest income.

Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $15.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 15% decrease over the $18.1 million earned for the second quarter of 2022. The $2.7 million decline in net interest income resulted primarily from the increase of $6.6 million in interest expense primarily due to a 146 basis point increase in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which resulted in $5.7 million in additional interest expense. The Company also required $64.4 million more in average short-term borrowings during the second quarter of 2023 which contributed $0.8 million in additional interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2022. Partially offsetting the higher interest expense, interest income grew $3.9 million primarily due to a $47.4 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 62 basis point increase in fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") yields on these earning assets. The loan portfolio had the biggest impact, producing a $4.3 million increase in FTE interest income from $142.9 million in higher average balances and an increase of 69 basis points in FTE yields earned on loans. FTE interest income in the commercial portfolio increased $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2023 versus the second quarter of 2022, despite the recognition of $0.5 million less Small Business Administration ("SBA") fees attributable to Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans over the comparative period.

The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.84% for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 161 basis points from the 0.23% paid for the second quarter of 2022. The cost of funds increased 120 basis points to 1.37% for the second quarter of 2023 from 0.17% for the second quarter of 2022. The Company’s FTE (non-GAAP measurement) net interest spread was 2.28% for the second quarter of 2023, down 99 basis points from the 3.27% recorded for the second quarter of 2022. FTE net interest margin decreased by 52 basis points to 2.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 3.34% for the same 2022 period due to the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities growing at a faster pace than the yields on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $0.7 million partially offset by the credit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the decrease in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was due to a reduction in unfunded commitments during the quarter. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was due to growth and change in composition of the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income increased $0.3 million, or 7%, to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to $0.3 million in fee income from commercial loans. There was also $0.2 million in additional fee income on deposits, $0.1 million higher trust income and a $0.1 million recovery recorded from an acquired charged-off loan during the second quarter of 2023. Partially offsetting these increases was $0.2 million less in gains on the sale of loans due to lower mortgage production. The Company also had $0.2 million in losses on the write-down of premises and equipment during the second quarter of 2023 from a branch closure with the property moved to held-for-sale.

Non-interest expenses increased $0.6 million, or 5%, for the second quarter of 2023 to $13.4 million from $12.8 million for the same quarter of 2022. Premises and equipment expenses increased by $0.4 million quarter-over-quarter from additional equipment and software subscription related expenses. Professional service expenses increased $0.3 million from higher professional and legal fees. There was also an increase of $0.3 million in FDIC insurance premium expense and an increase of $0.2 million in fraud losses experienced during the second quarter of 2023. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $0.5 million in salaries and employee benefit expenses and $0.1 million in PA shares tax expense.

The provision for income taxes decreased $0.8 million during the second quarter of 2023 due to an increase in tax credits from leasing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as well as the lower level of operating income compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Year-To-Date Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $32.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $35.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The $2.9 million, or 8%, reduction was the result of interest expense growing faster than interest income. On the asset side, the loan portfolio caused interest income growth by producing $8.4 million more interest income from an increase of 71 basis points in FTE loan yields on $142.6 million in higher average balances. Interest income in the commercial portfolio increased $4.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same 2022 period, despite recognition of $1.7 million less SBA fees attributable to PPP loans over the same time periods. Interest income from investments decreased $0.5 million from the $64.3 million lower average balance in the portfolio. On the funding side, interest expense increased by $11.0 million primarily due to a higher rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. The Company also required $56.7 million more in average short-term borrowings which added $1.4 million in interest expense. FTE net interest spread was 2.50% for the first half of 2023, or 69 basis points lower than the 3.19% recorded for the first half of 2022. Over the same time period, the Company’s FTE net interest margin decreased by 29 basis points to 2.97% from 3.26%.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $0.9 million and the provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $0.2 million for the first six months of 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL). Upon adoption on January 1, 2023, the Company recorded an increase of $0.7 million in the allowance for credit losses on loans and an increase of $1.1 million in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under ASC 326 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the increase in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was due to six large unfunded commercial loan commitments originated during the year. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was due to growth in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $9.0 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 2%, from $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in other income was primarily due to $0.3 million in recoveries from acquired charged-off loans, $0.3 million more service charges on deposits, $0.2 million higher commercial fees, $0.2 million in additional trust fiduciary fees and $0.1 million more debit card interchange fees. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases as follows: $0.8 million lower gains on loan sales and $0.2 million less service charges on loans due primarily to a decline in residential mortgage activity.

Non-interest expenses increased to $26.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.8 million, or 3%, from $25.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The largest drivers of this increase were a $0.6 million increase in premises and equipment expenses, $0.5 million more in professional services, $0.3 million in additional fraud losses, and a $0.2 million increase in FDIC assessment expenses. These increases were partially offset by $0.7 million less salaries and employee benefit expenses and $0.3 million lower PA shares tax expense.

The provision for income taxes decreased $0.7 million during first half of 2023 compared to the same 2022 period due to an increase in tax credits and the lower income before taxes.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company’s total assets grew to $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $63 million from December 31, 2022. Growth in the loan portfolio of $64 million and $41 million of cash and cash equivalents was offset by a reduction of the investment portfolio by $39 million. The decline in the investment portfolio was primarily due to sales of $31 million in securities partially offset by a $6 million improvement in market value of available-for-sale securities. During the first six months of 2023, the market value of held-to-maturity securities also improved by $4 million, with $31 million in unrealized losses at June 30, 2023. During the same time period, total liabilities increased $48 million, or 2%. Growth of $63 million in short-term borrowings replaced deposit declines of $15 million with the remaining balance used to fund loan growth with the excess increasing cash balances. Transactional deposit balances are down primarily from customers' investing part of their funds in higher yields and increased consumer spending. The reduction was partially mitigated through the promotional CD offerings during the first half of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the ratio of insured and collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 77%.

Shareholders’ equity increased $14.8 million, or 9%, to $177.7 million at June 30, 2023 from $162.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was caused by a $5.9 million, after tax, improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from lower net unrealized losses recorded on available-for-sale investment securities. At June 30, 2023, there were no securities identified with credit-related, other-than-temporary impairment losses. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. Retained earnings also improved from net income of $12.4 million, partially offset by $4.1 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders. An additional $2.0 million was recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s stock plans and stock-based compensation expense. Partially offsetting these increases, a cumulative-effect adjustment was made for adoption of ASU 2016-13 during the first quarter of 2023 which reduced retained earnings by $1.3 million. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 9.08% of total average assets as of June 30, 2023. Total risk-based capital was 14.71% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 13.52% of risk-weighted assets as of June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $27.59 at June 30, 2023 compared to $25.18 at December 31, 2022. Tangible common equity was 6.48% of total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to 6.01% at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $3.5 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. Based on the Company’s adoption of ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326) Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures, the recognition and measurement guidance related to troubled debt restructurings (TDR) has been eliminated. As such, TDRs were removed from non-performing assets at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 above to adhere to this standard and provide better comparability. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.29% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.28% at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.05% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.04% at December 31, 2022.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisor to the clients served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”). Fidelity Bank continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 20 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh and Northampton Counties, along with a limited production commercial office in Luzerne County and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at www.bankatfidelity.com, through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services. Part of the Company’s vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 4,100 hours of volunteer time and over $1.7 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2022. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company’s operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are presented in the tables below.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent (FTE), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document. This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets. Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2023 and 2022.

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) At Period End: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,632 $ 29,091 Investment securities 604,264 643,606 Restricted investments in bank stock 3,728 5,268 Loans and leases 1,631,472 1,565,811 Allowance for credit losses on loans (18,350 ) (17,149 ) Premises and equipment, net 31,329 31,307 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,892 54,035 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,981 21,168 Other assets 44,284 45,235 Total assets $ 2,441,232 $ 2,378,372 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 582,473 $ 602,608 Interest-bearing deposits 1,569,519 1,564,305 Total deposits 2,151,992 2,166,913 Short-term borrowings 76,111 12,940 Secured borrowings 7,498 7,619 Other liabilities 27,887 27,950 Total liabilities 2,263,488 2,215,422 Shareholders' equity 177,744 162,950 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,441,232 $ 2,378,372





Average Year-To-Date Balances: June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,180 $ 81,532 Investment securities 616,516 684,588 Restricted investments in bank stock 4,622 3,565 Loans and leases 1,617,626 1,500,796 Allowance for credit losses on loans (18,338 ) (16,612 ) Premises and equipment, net 31,735 30,640 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,888 53,443 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,069 21,359 Other assets 43,157 40,265 Total assets $ 2,403,455 $ 2,399,576 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 577,045 $ 594,541 Interest-bearing deposits 1,560,318 1,593,805 Total deposits 2,137,363 2,188,346 Short-term borrowings 56,791 1,031 Secured borrowings 7,538 8,886 Other liabilities 29,565 28,434 Total liabilities 2,231,257 2,226,697 Shareholders' equity 172,198 172,879 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,403,455 $ 2,399,576

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022 Interest income Loans and leases $ 19,703 $ 15,500 $ 38,721 $ 30,275 Securities and other 3,276 3,565 6,596 6,969 Total interest income 22,979 19,065 45,317 37,244 Interest expense Deposits (6,607 ) (950 ) (11,225 ) (1,772 ) Borrowings and debt (890 ) 30 (1,585 ) (35 ) Total interest expense (7,497 ) (920 ) (12,810 ) (1,807 ) Net interest income 15,482 18,145 32,507 35,437 Provision for credit losses on loans (675 ) (525 ) (855 ) (1,050 ) (Provision) credit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 50 7 (175 ) 18 Non-interest income 4,535 4,256 9,023 8,810 Non-interest expense (13,425 ) (12,807 ) (26,281 ) (25,472 ) Income before income taxes 5,967 9,076 14,219 17,743 Provision for income taxes (605 ) (1,412 ) (1,817 ) (2,556 ) Net income $ 5,362 $ 7,664 $ 12,402 $ 15,187





Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Interest income Loans and leases $ 19,703 $ 19,018 $ 17,425 $ 16,320 $ 15,500 Securities and other 3,276 3,320 3,869 3,815 3,565 Total interest income 22,979 22,338 21,294 20,135 19,065 Interest expense Deposits (6,607 ) (4,618 ) (2,822 ) (1,550 ) (950 ) Borrowings and debt (890 ) (695 ) (145 ) (75 ) 30 Total interest expense (7,497 ) (5,313 ) (2,967 ) (1,625 ) (920 ) Net interest income 15,482 17,025 18,327 18,510 18,145 Provision for credit losses on loans (675 ) (180 ) (525 ) (525 ) (525 ) (Provision) credit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 50 (225 ) (11 ) 6 7 Non-interest income 4,535 4,489 3,920 3,911 4,256 Non-interest expense (13,425 ) (12,857 ) (12,854 ) (13,034 ) (12,807 ) Income before income taxes 5,967 8,252 8,857 8,868 9,076 Provision for income taxes (605 ) (1,212 ) (1,711 ) (1,179 ) (1,412 ) Net income $ 5,362 $ 7,040 $ 7,146 $ 7,689 $ 7,664

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) At Period End: Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,632 $ 63,038 $ 29,091 $ 134,042 $ 109,125 Investment securities 604,264 614,526 643,606 635,787 674,833 Restricted investments in bank stock 3,728 5,968 5,268 3,639 3,622 Loans and leases 1,631,472 1,627,155 1,565,811 1,524,328 1,494,316 Allowance for credit losses on loans (18,350 ) (17,910 ) (17,149 ) (16,779 ) (16,590 ) Premises and equipment, net 31,329 31,408 31,307 30,971 30,855 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,892 53,567 54,035 53,711 53,383 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,981 21,071 21,168 21,264 21,360 Other assets 44,284 44,198 45,235 48,805 44,036 Total assets $ 2,441,232 $ 2,443,021 $ 2,378,372 $ 2,435,768 $ 2,414,940 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 582,473 $ 591,055 $ 602,608 $ 616,844 $ 610,987 Interest-bearing deposits 1,569,519 1,552,036 1,564,305 1,636,389 1,606,637 Total deposits 2,151,992 2,143,091 2,166,913 2,253,233 2,217,624 Short-term borrowings 76,111 88,989 12,940 10 10 Secured borrowings 7,498 7,560 7,619 7,688 7,736 Other liabilities 27,887 27,494 27,950 28,350 26,951 Total liabilities 2,263,488 2,267,134 2,215,422 2,289,281 2,252,321 Shareholders' equity 177,744 175,887 162,950 146,487 162,619 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,441,232 $ 2,443,021 $ 2,378,372 $ 2,435,768 $ 2,414,940





Average Quarterly Balances: Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,125 $ 29,192 $ 73,023 $ 88,863 $ 69,086 Investment securities 610,009 623,097 637,825 672,595 693,121 Restricted investments in bank stock 3,834 5,418 3,840 3,645 3,538 Loans and leases 1,625,509 1,609,655 1,540,999 1,511,268 1,482,629 Allowance for credit losses on loans (18,296 ) (18,380 ) (17,113 ) (16,911 ) (16,441 ) Premises and equipment, net 31,989 31,477 31,190 30,956 31,091 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,782 53,995 53,925 53,599 53,277 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,018 21,120 21,210 21,308 21,405 Other assets 42,630 43,690 47,715 42,564 40,878 Total assets $ 2,407,600 $ 2,399,264 $ 2,392,614 $ 2,407,887 $ 2,378,584 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 568,202 $ 585,987 $ 609,262 $ 589,227 $ 593,121 Interest-bearing deposits 1,561,412 1,559,212 1,589,129 1,614,573 1,579,150 Total deposits 2,129,614 2,145,199 2,198,391 2,203,800 2,172,271 Short-term borrowings 64,558 48,937 3,875 10 206 Secured borrowings 7,529 7,548 7,654 7,707 9,644 Other liabilities 29,479 29,651 30,489 29,031 27,164 Total liabilities 2,231,180 2,231,335 2,240,409 2,240,548 2,209,285 Shareholders' equity 176,420 167,929 152,205 167,339 169,299 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,407,600 $ 2,399,264 $ 2,392,614 $ 2,407,887 $ 2,378,584

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Selected returns and financial ratios Basic earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 1.25 $ 1.27 $ 1.36 $ 1.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 1.24 $ 1.26 $ 1.36 $ 1.35 Dividends per share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 4.12 % 4.06 % 3.78 % 3.60 % 3.50 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.84 % 1.33 % 0.74 % 0.40 % 0.23 % Cost of funds 1.37 % 0.98 % 0.53 % 0.29 % 0.17 % Net interest spread (FTE)* 2.28 % 2.73 % 3.04 % 3.20 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 2.82 % 3.13 % 3.27 % 3.32 % 3.34 % Return on average assets 0.89 % 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.29 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets* 1.10 % 1.46 % 1.56 % 1.55 % 1.62 % Return on average equity 12.19 % 17.00 % 18.63 % 18.23 % 18.16 % Return on average tangible equity* 13.84 % 19.45 % 21.64 % 20.89 % 20.79 % Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 64.72 % 57.72 % 56.02 % 56.40 % 55.49 % Expense ratio 1.48 % 1.41 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.44 %





Six months ended Jun. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022 Basic earnings per share $ 2.19 $ 2.68 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.18 $ 2.67 Dividends per share $ 0.72 $ 0.66 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 4.09 % 3.42 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.59 % 0.23 % Cost of funds 1.17 % 0.17 % Net interest spread (FTE)* 2.50 % 3.19 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 2.97 % 3.26 % Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.28 % Pre-provision net revenue to average assets* 1.28 % 1.58 % Return on average equity 14.52 % 16.45 % Return on average tangible equity* 16.55 % 18.59 % Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 61.10 % 55.86 % Expense ratio 1.45 % 1.40 %





Other financial data At period end: (dollars in thousands except per share data) Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Assets under management $ 840,068 $ 809,897 $ 736,401 $ 678,431 $ 619,420 Book value per share $ 31.29 $ 31.05 $ 28.94 $ 26.02 $ 28.77 Tangible book value per share* $ 27.59 $ 27.33 $ 25.18 $ 22.24 $ 24.99 Equity to assets 7.28 % 7.20 % 6.85 % 6.01 % 6.73 % Tangible common equity ratio* 6.48 % 6.39 % 6.01 % 5.19 % 5.90 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to: Total loans 1.13 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.11 % Non-accrual loans 5.25x 5.36x 6.77x 5.23x 5.17x Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.21 % Non-performing assets to total assets** 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.20 % Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.01 % Capital Adequacy Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio 14.71 % 14.59 % 14.35 % 14.34 % 14.30 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.52 % 13.42 % 13.27 % 13.27 % 13.21 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.52 % 13.42 % 13.27 % 13.27 % 13.21 % Leverage ratio 9.08 % 8.92 % 8.69 % 8.51 % 8.43 %

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures - see reconciliations below

** Note that based on the Company’s adoption of ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326) Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures, the recognition and measurement guidance related to troubled debt restructurings (TDR) has been eliminated. As such, TDRs were removed from non-performing assets for the current reporting period to adhere to this standard. Prior periods included accruing TDRs in non-performing assets.

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) Interest income (GAAP) $ 22,979 $ 22,338 $ 21,294 $ 20,135 $ 19,065 Adjustment to FTE 725 760 700 687 682 Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) 23,704 23,098 21,994 20,822 19,747 Interest expense (GAAP) 7,497 5,313 2,967 1,625 920 Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) $ 16,207 17,785 19,027 19,197 18,827 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Non-interest expenses (GAAP) $ 13,425 $ 12,857 $ 12,854 $ 13,034 $ 12,807 Net interest income (GAAP) 15,482 17,025 18,327 18,510 18,145 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 725 760 700 687 682 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,535 4,489 3,920 3,911 4,256 Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 20,742 $ 22,274 $ 22,947 $ 23,108 $ 23,083 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.72 % 57.72 % 56.02 % 56.40 % 55.49 % Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,441,232 $ 2,443,021 $ 2,378,372 $ 2,435,768 $ 2,414,940 Less: Intangible assets, primarily goodwill (20,981 ) (21,071 ) (21,167 ) (21,264 ) (21,360 ) Tangible assets 2,420,251 2,421,950 2,357,205 2,414,504 2,393,580 Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) 177,744 175,887 162,950 146,487 162,619 Less: Intangible assets, primarily goodwill (20,981 ) (21,071 ) (21,167 ) (21,264 ) (21,360 ) Tangible common equity 156,763 154,816 141,783 125,223 141,259 Common shares outstanding, end of period 5,681,260 5,665,255 5,630,794 5,630,332 5,651,777 Tangible Common Book Value per Share $ 27.59 $ 27.33 $ 25.18 $ 22.24 $ 24.99 Tangible Common Equity Ratio 6.48 % 6.39 % 6.01 % 5.19 % 5.90 % Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets Income before taxes (GAAP) $ 5,967 $ 8,252 $ 8,857 $ 8,868 $ 9,076 Plus: Provision for credit losses 625 405 536 519 517 Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 6,592 8,657 9,393 9,387 9,593 Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 26,440 $ 35,110 $ 37,267 $ 37,240 $ 38,476 Average assets $ 2,407,600 $ 2,399,264 $ 2,392,614 $ 2,407,887 $ 2,378,584 Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.10 % 1.46 % 1.56 % 1.55 % 1.62 %



