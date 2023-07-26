Corporate Social Responsibility: Boralex raises EcoVadis score, retains Gold Medal

PARIS, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second year in a row. This medal recognizes the positive approach adopted by the Company in the continuous improvement of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance. The award is based on an analysis of criteria covering environmental impact, human resources management, ethics and sustainable purchasing.



Boralex obtained an overall rating of 74/100, +5 points compared to 2022.

This result places the Company in the top 5% of businesses evaluated by EcoVadis.

Among other notable elements, Boralex stood out for the reinforcement of its environmental and responsible procurement actions, as well as initiatives in favor of diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity.



"Receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second consecutive year recognizes our commitment to and actions undertaken toward a responsible energy transition. This progress underlines the dedication of our teams to helping create a better world for future generations. I warmly thank them for this," said Mihaela Stefanov, Senior Vice President, Integrated Risk Management and Corporate Social Responsibility.

"Our commitment to strong CSR goes beyond our own organization. It's not just a belief, it's a promise to our stakeholders. By placing sustainability at the heart of our actions, we create strong, lasting relationships based on trust, and value for all," said Nicolas Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe.

For more details on Boralex's CSR strategy and its commitments on environmental, social and governance issues, please see the 2022 CSR Report.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of over 6 GW in wind, solar projects and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

