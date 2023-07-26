Tether Presents Exclusive VIP Summer Gathering and Holiday Showcase for the Cannabis Industry

Paving the way for a stronger community, Tether prepares for two seasonal events in Hamilton, Ontario

Oakville, Ontario, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether , Canada’s Budtender community, announces its highly anticipated VIP Summer Gathering and Holiday Showcase for Hamilton, Ontario and the surrounding area. These exclusive events provide an opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and brand activations. Both events will include product sampling for Budtenders and offer attendees the chance to engage with industry-leading brands and discover the latest trends shaping the Canadian cannabis market.

Powered by Marigold Marketing & PR , Tether serves as a bridge, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 4,000 Budtenders, achieving this through various avenues, including events, awards, sampling, community building, and educational opportunities.

“We are grateful for our passionate community of Budtenders and Retailers across Canada who engage online and in-person with our content, events, and partners. We are proud of the opportunities Tether creates for cannabis brands of all sizes to build brand loyalty and engage Budtenders, the real cannabis influencers,” says Katie Pringle, Tether and Marigold PR Co-Founder and CEO.

The VIP Summer Gathering is set to take place on Tuesday, August 22 from 6-8 PM ET at Hamilton Film Studios, a 6,500-square-foot studio located in Hamilton’s north end. Tickets are open to Budtenders, Retailers, +1s, and cannabis industry professionals including ancillary services. Brand partners will see Budtender and industry engagement. Tether is also thrilled to share its VIP partner Elevate Cannabis Industry Expo .

To purchase your ticket, please visit Eventbrite .

The Holiday Showcase and media event will be held on Wednesday, November 1 from 6-8 PM ET at Millworks Creative, a space designed to create connections, spark ideas, and inspire creativity in Dundas, Ontario. Tickets are exclusive to Budtenders, Retailers, media, and influencers. For our partners, the showcase promises to generate brand awareness with media and Budtenders ahead of the important holiday shopping season.

To purchase your ticket, please visit Eventbrite.

“ KushKraft participated in one of Tether’s VIP Budtender events last June as a pop-up partner. As an attendee of various events, I can say without a doubt, that this particular one was one of the best we’ve experienced. We had high engagement with both Budtenders and retail decision-makers and an endless stream of individuals attending our booth. The booth not only generated a solid return on investment but also proved to be cost-effective,” says Steve Hegedus, CEO of Wayne Patrick Consumer Products.

Attendance at Tether's VIP Summer Gathering and Holiday Showcase is strictly limited to individuals aged 19+. Pre-registration is required to guarantee your spot.

Media and influencers, please contact Brooke Russell at brussell@marigoldpr.com for on-site interviews and scheduled photo-ops.

To stay up to date with event details and brand announcements, follow @tetherbuds on Instagram. A handful of brand partnerships are still available.

About Tether

Tether is Canada's Budtender community, connecting Licensed Producers, retailers, and ancillary services with a network of over 4,000 Budtenders from across Canada. By providing Budtenders with the necessary education, connection, and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote, and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit https://tetherbuds.com/ .

Attachments

Brooke Russell Marigold Marketing & PR 9055103204 brussell@marigoldpr.com