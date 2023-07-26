Submit Release
Wabash Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Quarterly revenue of $686.6 million
  • Record operating income of $103 million with operating margin of 15.0% on strong material margin and favorable product mix
  • Record quarterly earnings per share of $1.54
  • Strong total backlog of $2.4B, sequential contraction in-line with normal seasonality
  • 2023 EPS outlook increased to $4.45 midpoint

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company's net sales for the second quarter of 2023 reached $686.6 million, reflecting a 6.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was a function of the Company's continued execution to fulfill customer demand. The Company achieved consolidated gross profit of $151 million, equivalent to 22.0% of sales. Operating income amounted to $103 million, representing 15.0% of sales for the quarter. These results exceeded prior expectations, primarily due to the Company's strong material margin, favorable product mix, and strong results from parts and services, tanks, and truck bodies. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.54, surpassing the Company's previous quarterly outlook range.

As of June 30, 2023, total Company backlog stood at approximately $2.4 billion, an increase of 5% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months amounted to approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2023.

“During the second quarter, Wabash accomplished another significant milestone with record quarterly EPS of $1.54," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “These financial results further reinforce our belief that Wabash's earnings power is structurally higher than previously anticipated. We have transformed the way our Company is perceived by customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders, while simultaneously reinvigorating organic growth. These are changes that will endure at any phase of the business cycle and we expect to continue to raise both the floor and ceiling of our earnings profile going forward.”

For the full-year ending December 31, 2023, the Company updated its revenue outlook to a range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion with a revenue midpoint of $2.7 billion. The Company increased its EPS guidance to a range of $4.25 to $4.65 with an EPS midpoint of $4.45.

“Our execution during the first half of this year already positions 2023 as our best year in terms of financial achievements and we expect our backlog to support a strong second half," explained Yeagy. "As we continue to track the challenging market conditions affecting our customers, we look forward to improvement in freight rates as capacity and demand align more favorably. We view the return to more normal seasonality during this year's peak season for freight as a potentially significant turning point. Our focus remains on serving our customers with agility and responsiveness, adapting to the evolving market dynamics as we progress toward a brighter long-term future."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

    Wabash National Corporation        
Three Months Ended June 30,     2023       2022          
New Units Shipped                
Trailers     11,825       13,670          
Truck bodies     4,025       3,950          
                 
    Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Three Months Ended June 30,     2023       2022       2023       2022  
    (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Net sales   $ 630,682     $ 595,982     $ 62,066     $ 50,395  
Gross profit   $ 133,945     $ 66,055     $ 17,082     $ 11,830  
Gross profit margin     21.2%       11.1%       27.5%       23.5%  
Income from operations   $ 115,806     $ 47,973     $ 12,937     $ 8,138  
Income from operations margin     18.4%       8.0%       20.8%       16.1%  
                                 

During the second quarter, Transportation Solutions achieved net sales of $630.7 million, an increase of 5.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $115.8 million, representing 18.4% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the second quarter reached $62.1 million, an increase of 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter as the segment continued to make notable strides along its path of strategic growth. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $12.9 million, or 20.8% of sales.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Operating EBITDA, Operating EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (888) 440-6928, conference ID 6579482. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

 
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,791     $ 58,245  
Accounts receivable, net   231,748       255,577  
Inventories, net   342,470       243,870  
Prepaid expenses and other   55,419       34,927  
Total current assets   728,428       592,619  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   314,133       271,116  
Goodwill   188,411       188,434  
Intangible assets, net   92,824       99,231  
Other assets   61,245       52,123  
Total assets $ 1,385,041     $ 1,203,523  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $     $  
Accounts payable   231,036       189,141  
Other accrued liabilities   202,374       158,327  
Total current liabilities   433,410       347,468  
Long-term debt   396,138       395,818  
Deferred income taxes   33,381       27,758  
Other non-current liabilities   40,759       34,354  
Total liabilities   903,688       805,398  
Commitments and contingencies      
Noncontrolling interest   329       512  
Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 47,065,370 and 47,675,796 shares outstanding, respectively   774       766  
Additional paid-in capital   671,769       665,941  
Retained earnings   305,834       188,241  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,004 )     (882 )
Treasury stock at cost, 30,438,260 and 28,972,928 common shares, respectively   (494,349 )     (456,453 )
Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity   481,024       397,613  
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,385,041     $ 1,203,523  
               


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net sales $ 686,620     $ 642,769     $ 1,307,572     $ 1,189,530  
Cost of sales   535,593       564,735       1,040,518       1,053,441  
Gross profit   151,027       78,034       267,054       136,089  
General and administrative expenses   37,318       30,944       73,358       57,276  
Selling expenses   7,194       7,376       14,078       13,585  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,203       3,803       6,406       8,842  
Impairment and other, net   2       3       2       343  
Income from operations   103,310       35,908       173,210       56,043  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense   (4,987 )     (5,218 )     (9,981 )     (10,131 )
Other, net   475       (327 )     862       (398 )
Other expense, net   (4,512 )     (5,545 )     (9,119 )     (10,529 )
Income before income tax expense   98,798       30,363       164,091       45,514  
Income tax expense   24,324       7,624       38,221       10,701  
Net income   74,474       22,739       125,870       34,813  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   146       187       329       187  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 74,328     $ 22,552     $ 125,541     $ 34,626  
               
               
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:              
Basic $ 1.57     $ 0.46     $ 2.64     $ 0.71  
Diluted $ 1.54     $ 0.46     $ 2.58     $ 0.70  
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):              
Basic   47,452       49,034       47,610       49,019  
Diluted   48,373       49,535       48,737       49,662  
               
Dividends declared per share $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  
                               


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $ 125,870     $ 34,813  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation   13,760       16,482  
Amortization of intangibles   6,406       8,842  
Net loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment   2       (642 )
Deferred income taxes   6,653       (139 )
Stock-based compensation   5,681       4,647  
Impairment         986  
Non-cash interest expense   477       426  
Accounts receivable   23,829       (55,114 )
Inventories   (98,600 )     (67,717 )
Prepaid expenses and other   (9,148 )     814  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   69,793       142,869  
Other, net   1,608       (3,593 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   146,331       82,674  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Cash payments for capital expenditures   (55,820 )     (22,369 )
Expenditures for revenue generating assets   (3,244 )      
Proceeds from the sale of assets         1,445  
Net cash used in investing activities   (59,064 )     (20,924 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   155       735  
Dividends paid   (8,366 )     (8,278 )
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities   103,731       56,739  
Payments under revolving credit facilities   (103,731 )     (30,773 )
Principal payments under finance lease obligations         (59 )
Debt issuance costs paid   (102 )     (83 )
Stock repurchases   (37,896 )     (13,325 )
Distribution to noncontrolling interest   (512 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (46,721 )     4,956  
Cash and cash equivalents:      
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   40,546       66,706  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   58,245       71,778  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 98,791     $ 138,484  
               


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
 
    Wabash National Corporation        
Three Months Ended June 30,     2023     2022        
Units Shipped                
New trailers     11,825     13,670        
New truck bodies     4,025     3,950        
Used trailers     15     40        
                 
Three Months Ended June 30,   Transportation Solutions   Parts &
Services		   Corporate and
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
2023                
New Trailers   $ 523,537   $   $ (2,002 )   $ 521,535
Used Trailers         517           517
Components, parts and service         39,794           39,794
Equipment and other     107,145     21,879     (4,126 )     124,898
Total net external sales   $ 630,682   $ 62,190   $ (6,128 )   $ 686,744
Gross profit   $ 133,945   $ 17,082   $     $ 151,027
Income (loss) from operations   $ 115,806   $ 12,937   $ (25,433 )   $ 103,310
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 115,806   $ 12,937   $ (25,433 )   $ 103,310
                 
2022                
New Trailers   $ 508,430   $ 188   $ (361 )   $ 508,257
Used Trailers         1,120           1,120
Components, parts and service         37,473           37,473
Equipment and other     87,552     11,614     (3,247 )     95,919
Total net external sales   $ 595,982   $ 50,395   $ (3,608 )   $ 642,769
Gross profit   $ 66,055   $ 11,830   $ 149     $ 78,034
Income (loss) from operations   $ 47,973   $ 8,138   $ (20,203 )   $ 35,908
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 47,973   $ 8,138   $ (20,203 )   $ 35,908
                           

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
 
    Wabash National Corporation        
Six Months Ended June 30,     2023     2022        
Units Shipped                
New trailers     23,610     25,535        
New truck bodies     7,835     7,435        
Used trailers     30     60        
                 
Six Months Ended June 30,   Transportation
Solutions		   Parts &
Services		   Corporate and
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
2023                
New Trailers   $ 1,008,785   $   $ (2,364 )   $ 1,006,421
Used Trailers         1,056           1,056
Components, parts and service         75,476           75,476
Equipment and other     199,968     32,674     (8,023 )     224,619
Total net external sales   $ 1,208,753   $ 109,206   $ (10,387 )   $ 1,307,572
Gross profit   $ 237,549   $ 29,505   $     $ 267,054
Income (loss) from operations   $ 202,922   $ 22,146   $ (51,858 )   $ 173,210
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 202,922   $ 22,146   $ (51,858 )   $ 173,210
                 
2022                
New Trailers   $ 946,393   $ 242   $ (672 )   $ 945,963
Used Trailers         1,689           1,689
Components, parts and service         71,037           71,037
Equipment and other     151,654     24,135     (4,948 )     170,841
Total net external sales   $ 1,098,047   $ 97,103   $ (5,620 )   $ 1,189,530
Gross profit   $ 113,737   $ 22,352   $     $ 136,089
Income (loss) from operations   $ 79,670   $ 14,927   $ (38,554 )   $ 56,043
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 79,670   $ 14,927   $ (38,554 )   $ 56,043
                           

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
 
Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Transportation Solutions              
Income from operations $ 115,806     $ 47,973     $ 202,922     $ 79,670  
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating income   115,806       47,973       202,922       79,670  
               
Parts & Services              
Income from operations   12,937       8,138       22,146       14,927  
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating income   12,937       8,138       22,146       14,927  
               
Corporate              
Loss from operations   (25,433 )     (20,203 )     (51,858 )     (38,554 )
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating loss   (25,433 )     (20,203 )     (51,858 )     (38,554 )
               
Consolidated              
Income from operations   103,310       35,908       173,210       56,043  
Adjustments:              
N/A                      
Adjusted operating income $ 103,310     $ 35,908     $ 173,210     $ 56,043  
                               

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022     2023       2022
Net income $ 74,474     $ 22,739   $ 125,870     $ 34,813
Income tax expense   24,324       7,624     38,221       10,701
Interest expense   4,987       5,218     9,981       10,131
Depreciation and amortization   10,470       12,060     20,166       25,324
Stock-based compensation   2,915       2,370     5,681       4,647
Impairment and other, net   2       3     2       343
Other, net   (475 )     327     (862 )     398
Operating EBITDA $ 116,697     $ 50,341   $ 199,059     $ 86,357


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 74,328   $ 22,552   $ 125,541   $ 34,626
Adjustments:              
N/A              
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 74,328   $ 22,552   $ 125,541   $ 34,626


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.54   $ 0.46   $ 2.58   $ 0.70
Adjustments:              
N/A              
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.54   $ 0.46   $ 2.58   $ 0.70
               
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)   48,373     49,535     48,737     49,662
                       

1 Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 76,847     $ 117,241     $ 146,331     $ 82,674  
Cash payments for capital expenditures   (24,397 )     (12,420 )     (55,820 )     (22,369 )
Expenditures for revenue generating assets   (3,244 )           (3,244 )      
Free cash flow1 $ 49,206     $ 104,821     $ 87,267     $ 60,305  
                               

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
 
  Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Three Months Ended June 30,   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Income from operations $ 115,806     $ 47,973     $ 12,937     $ 8,138  
Depreciation and amortization   9,379       10,705       553       643  
Impairment and other, net   2       2              
Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 125,187     $ 58,680     $ 13,490     $ 8,781  
               
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   19.8 %     9.8 %     21.7 %     17.4 %
               
  Transportation Solutions   Parts & Services
Six Months Ended June 30,   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Income from operations $ 202,922     $ 79,670     $ 22,146     $ 14,927  
Depreciation and amortization   18,007       22,238       1,049       1,678  
Impairment and other, net   2       (619 )           (10 )
Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 220,931     $ 101,289     $ 23,195     $ 16,595  
               
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   18.3 %     9.2 %     21.2 %     17.1 %
                               

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Sr Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@onewabash.com


