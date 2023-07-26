Wabash Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Quarterly revenue of $686.6 million

Record operating income of $103 million with operating margin of 15.0% on strong material margin and favorable product mix

Record quarterly earnings per share of $1.54

Strong total backlog of $2.4B, sequential contraction in-line with normal seasonality

2023 EPS outlook increased to $4.45 midpoint



LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company's net sales for the second quarter of 2023 reached $686.6 million, reflecting a 6.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was a function of the Company's continued execution to fulfill customer demand. The Company achieved consolidated gross profit of $151 million, equivalent to 22.0% of sales. Operating income amounted to $103 million, representing 15.0% of sales for the quarter. These results exceeded prior expectations, primarily due to the Company's strong material margin, favorable product mix, and strong results from parts and services, tanks, and truck bodies. Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.54, surpassing the Company's previous quarterly outlook range.

As of June 30, 2023, total Company backlog stood at approximately $2.4 billion, an increase of 5% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months amounted to approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2023.

“During the second quarter, Wabash accomplished another significant milestone with record quarterly EPS of $1.54," said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “These financial results further reinforce our belief that Wabash's earnings power is structurally higher than previously anticipated. We have transformed the way our Company is perceived by customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders, while simultaneously reinvigorating organic growth. These are changes that will endure at any phase of the business cycle and we expect to continue to raise both the floor and ceiling of our earnings profile going forward.”

For the full-year ending December 31, 2023, the Company updated its revenue outlook to a range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion with a revenue midpoint of $2.7 billion. The Company increased its EPS guidance to a range of $4.25 to $4.65 with an EPS midpoint of $4.45.

“Our execution during the first half of this year already positions 2023 as our best year in terms of financial achievements and we expect our backlog to support a strong second half," explained Yeagy. "As we continue to track the challenging market conditions affecting our customers, we look forward to improvement in freight rates as capacity and demand align more favorably. We view the return to more normal seasonality during this year's peak season for freight as a potentially significant turning point. Our focus remains on serving our customers with agility and responsiveness, adapting to the evolving market dynamics as we progress toward a brighter long-term future."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 New Units Shipped Trailers 11,825 13,670 Truck bodies 4,025 3,950 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 630,682 $ 595,982 $ 62,066 $ 50,395 Gross profit $ 133,945 $ 66,055 $ 17,082 $ 11,830 Gross profit margin 21.2% 11.1% 27.5% 23.5% Income from operations $ 115,806 $ 47,973 $ 12,937 $ 8,138 Income from operations margin 18.4% 8.0% 20.8% 16.1%

During the second quarter, Transportation Solutions achieved net sales of $630.7 million, an increase of 5.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $115.8 million, representing 18.4% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the second quarter reached $62.1 million, an increase of 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter as the segment continued to make notable strides along its path of strategic growth. Operating income for the quarter amounted to $12.9 million, or 20.8% of sales.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Operating EBITDA, Operating EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,791 $ 58,245 Accounts receivable, net 231,748 255,577 Inventories, net 342,470 243,870 Prepaid expenses and other 55,419 34,927 Total current assets 728,428 592,619 Property, plant, and equipment, net 314,133 271,116 Goodwill 188,411 188,434 Intangible assets, net 92,824 99,231 Other assets 61,245 52,123 Total assets $ 1,385,041 $ 1,203,523 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ — Accounts payable 231,036 189,141 Other accrued liabilities 202,374 158,327 Total current liabilities 433,410 347,468 Long-term debt 396,138 395,818 Deferred income taxes 33,381 27,758 Other non-current liabilities 40,759 34,354 Total liabilities 903,688 805,398 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 329 512 Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 47,065,370 and 47,675,796 shares outstanding, respectively 774 766 Additional paid-in capital 671,769 665,941 Retained earnings 305,834 188,241 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,004 ) (882 ) Treasury stock at cost, 30,438,260 and 28,972,928 common shares, respectively (494,349 ) (456,453 ) Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 481,024 397,613 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,385,041 $ 1,203,523





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 686,620 $ 642,769 $ 1,307,572 $ 1,189,530 Cost of sales 535,593 564,735 1,040,518 1,053,441 Gross profit 151,027 78,034 267,054 136,089 General and administrative expenses 37,318 30,944 73,358 57,276 Selling expenses 7,194 7,376 14,078 13,585 Amortization of intangible assets 3,203 3,803 6,406 8,842 Impairment and other, net 2 3 2 343 Income from operations 103,310 35,908 173,210 56,043 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,987 ) (5,218 ) (9,981 ) (10,131 ) Other, net 475 (327 ) 862 (398 ) Other expense, net (4,512 ) (5,545 ) (9,119 ) (10,529 ) Income before income tax expense 98,798 30,363 164,091 45,514 Income tax expense 24,324 7,624 38,221 10,701 Net income 74,474 22,739 125,870 34,813 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 146 187 329 187 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 74,328 $ 22,552 $ 125,541 $ 34,626 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.57 $ 0.46 $ 2.64 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 1.54 $ 0.46 $ 2.58 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 47,452 49,034 47,610 49,019 Diluted 48,373 49,535 48,737 49,662 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 125,870 $ 34,813 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 13,760 16,482 Amortization of intangibles 6,406 8,842 Net loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 2 (642 ) Deferred income taxes 6,653 (139 ) Stock-based compensation 5,681 4,647 Impairment — 986 Non-cash interest expense 477 426 Accounts receivable 23,829 (55,114 ) Inventories (98,600 ) (67,717 ) Prepaid expenses and other (9,148 ) 814 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 69,793 142,869 Other, net 1,608 (3,593 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 146,331 82,674 Cash flows from investing activities Cash payments for capital expenditures (55,820 ) (22,369 ) Expenditures for revenue generating assets (3,244 ) — Proceeds from the sale of assets — 1,445 Net cash used in investing activities (59,064 ) (20,924 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 155 735 Dividends paid (8,366 ) (8,278 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 103,731 56,739 Payments under revolving credit facilities (103,731 ) (30,773 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations — (59 ) Debt issuance costs paid (102 ) (83 ) Stock repurchases (37,896 ) (13,325 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest (512 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (46,721 ) 4,956 Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 40,546 66,706 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,245 71,778 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 98,791 $ 138,484





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Units Shipped New trailers 11,825 13,670 New truck bodies 4,025 3,950 Used trailers 15 40 Three Months Ended June 30, Transportation Solutions Parts &

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2023 New Trailers $ 523,537 $ — $ (2,002 ) $ 521,535 Used Trailers — 517 — 517 Components, parts and service — 39,794 — 39,794 Equipment and other 107,145 21,879 (4,126 ) 124,898 Total net external sales $ 630,682 $ 62,190 $ (6,128 ) $ 686,744 Gross profit $ 133,945 $ 17,082 $ — $ 151,027 Income (loss) from operations $ 115,806 $ 12,937 $ (25,433 ) $ 103,310 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 115,806 $ 12,937 $ (25,433 ) $ 103,310 2022 New Trailers $ 508,430 $ 188 $ (361 ) $ 508,257 Used Trailers — 1,120 — 1,120 Components, parts and service — 37,473 — 37,473 Equipment and other 87,552 11,614 (3,247 ) 95,919 Total net external sales $ 595,982 $ 50,395 $ (3,608 ) $ 642,769 Gross profit $ 66,055 $ 11,830 $ 149 $ 78,034 Income (loss) from operations $ 47,973 $ 8,138 $ (20,203 ) $ 35,908 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 47,973 $ 8,138 $ (20,203 ) $ 35,908

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Wabash National Corporation Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Units Shipped New trailers 23,610 25,535 New truck bodies 7,835 7,435 Used trailers 30 60 Six Months Ended June 30, Transportation

Solutions Parts &

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2023 New Trailers $ 1,008,785 $ — $ (2,364 ) $ 1,006,421 Used Trailers — 1,056 — 1,056 Components, parts and service — 75,476 — 75,476 Equipment and other 199,968 32,674 (8,023 ) 224,619 Total net external sales $ 1,208,753 $ 109,206 $ (10,387 ) $ 1,307,572 Gross profit $ 237,549 $ 29,505 $ — $ 267,054 Income (loss) from operations $ 202,922 $ 22,146 $ (51,858 ) $ 173,210 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 202,922 $ 22,146 $ (51,858 ) $ 173,210 2022 New Trailers $ 946,393 $ 242 $ (672 ) $ 945,963 Used Trailers — 1,689 — 1,689 Components, parts and service — 71,037 — 71,037 Equipment and other 151,654 24,135 (4,948 ) 170,841 Total net external sales $ 1,098,047 $ 97,103 $ (5,620 ) $ 1,189,530 Gross profit $ 113,737 $ 22,352 $ — $ 136,089 Income (loss) from operations $ 79,670 $ 14,927 $ (38,554 ) $ 56,043 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 79,670 $ 14,927 $ (38,554 ) $ 56,043

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Transportation Solutions Income from operations $ 115,806 $ 47,973 $ 202,922 $ 79,670 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating income 115,806 47,973 202,922 79,670 Parts & Services Income from operations 12,937 8,138 22,146 14,927 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating income 12,937 8,138 22,146 14,927 Corporate Loss from operations (25,433 ) (20,203 ) (51,858 ) (38,554 ) Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating loss (25,433 ) (20,203 ) (51,858 ) (38,554 ) Consolidated Income from operations 103,310 35,908 173,210 56,043 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating income $ 103,310 $ 35,908 $ 173,210 $ 56,043

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 74,474 $ 22,739 $ 125,870 $ 34,813 Income tax expense 24,324 7,624 38,221 10,701 Interest expense 4,987 5,218 9,981 10,131 Depreciation and amortization 10,470 12,060 20,166 25,324 Stock-based compensation 2,915 2,370 5,681 4,647 Impairment and other, net 2 3 2 343 Other, net (475 ) 327 (862 ) 398 Operating EBITDA $ 116,697 $ 50,341 $ 199,059 $ 86,357





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 74,328 $ 22,552 $ 125,541 $ 34,626 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 74,328 $ 22,552 $ 125,541 $ 34,626





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 0.46 $ 2.58 $ 0.70 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 0.46 $ 2.58 $ 0.70 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 48,373 49,535 48,737 49,662

1 Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect no adjustments for any period presented.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1 (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 76,847 $ 117,241 $ 146,331 $ 82,674 Cash payments for capital expenditures (24,397 ) (12,420 ) (55,820 ) (22,369 ) Expenditures for revenue generating assets (3,244 ) — (3,244 ) — Free cash flow1 $ 49,206 $ 104,821 $ 87,267 $ 60,305

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures minus expenditures for revenue generating assets. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1 (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from operations $ 115,806 $ 47,973 $ 12,937 $ 8,138 Depreciation and amortization 9,379 10,705 553 643 Impairment and other, net 2 2 — — Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 125,187 $ 58,680 $ 13,490 $ 8,781 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 19.8 % 9.8 % 21.7 % 17.4 % Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from operations $ 202,922 $ 79,670 $ 22,146 $ 14,927 Depreciation and amortization 18,007 22,238 1,049 1,678 Impairment and other, net 2 (619 ) — (10 ) Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 220,931 $ 101,289 $ 23,195 $ 16,595 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 18.3 % 9.2 % 21.2 % 17.1 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

