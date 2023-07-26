Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,661 in the last 365 days.

Navient posts second quarter 2023 financial results

HERNDON, Va., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today posted its 2023 second quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a live audio webcast today, July 26, 2023, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by David Yowan, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.

Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available no later than the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com   
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Navient posts second quarter 2023 financial results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more