Italy Event Services Market Companies, Industry Current Trends, Growth Factors, Development And Forecast 2031

Detailed analysis of the Italy event services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Italy Event Service Market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Event service providers are increasingly focusing on expansion of their solutions portfolio by including innovative and technologically advanced solutions, in order to cater to the increasing demands of the customers for enhanced experiences of the events. The rising number of corporate events including large meetings, conferences and exhibitions to small business workshops along with bleisure events are likely to drive the growth of the market. Event provider are investing in research and development activities to be able to provide flexible, custom and all-inclusive event solutions, therefore companies can help the event organizers with all solutions through a single event service provider.

The players in the market are also focusing on designing competitive pricing strategies and innovative advertising strategies for gaining advantage over the competition. In the recent past, social media marketing has been one of the popular strategy used by companies to reach to the higher number of the customers.

The Italy event services market is segmented into Service, Event Type, End User and Organization. On the basis of service, the market is fragmented into strategy, planning, budget & development; communication & logistics; attendees management & engagement; event catering; virtual or hybrid event enabler; location rental; and others. As per the event type, it is segregated into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar, and others. By end user, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment, and others. According to organization, it is classified into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises, and government bodies & NGOs.

The event services market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of numerous players in the market. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies, such as acquisition, mergers, partnership, and business expansion. The major players profiled in the report are Fiere Venete, Rimini Fiera, Easyfairs Italy, Alpitec Fair, Grandi Eventi, ERREESSE Eventi, Trade Exhibitions & Events, Mangilli Events, Y NOT Events, and Akros Convention & Events.

Key findings of the study

• By service, the location rental segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By event type, the corporate events and seminars segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the entertainment segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By organization, the small and medium enterprises segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

