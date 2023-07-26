Women in Tech Switzerland Wins Business and Entrepreneurship Award at Global Summit ‘23
Women in Tech Switzerland is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Business and Entrepreneurship Award at the Global Summit for Women 2023.
We believe that diversity and inclusion are critical to the success of the tech industry, and we are committed to working with our partners and stakeholders to promote these values.”BASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2-day Global Summit event took place in Paris on May 22nd and 23rd 2023, and saw the gathering of leaders from around the globe to connect, inspire, and catalyze collective efforts to act for a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative STEAM ecosystem. This event celebrated women across the world who are the Shakers, Makers, and Innovators of our new society and economy with the theme ‘HERstory in the Making’.
The Award for Business and Entrepreneurship recognizes organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in promoting women's entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation.
WIT Switzerland was recognized for its innovative programs and initiatives that have helped to empower and support women in the technology industry in Switzerland. The organization has played a key role in promoting gender diversity in the tech sector by providing mentorship, networking opportunities, career development resources, and advocacy support for women.
Safia Agueni, Chapter & PR Lead at WIT Switzerland, stated, ‘We are incredibly honored to receive this award and to be recognized for our work in promoting gender diversity and equality in the tech industry’. The hard work and dedication of our members, volunteers, and partners, all of whom have contributed significantly to the advancement of our mission, are recognized with this award.
Women in Tech Switzerland was founded in 2021, and it has since grown to become one of the largest and most influential organizations for women in the technology industry in Switzerland. Its community includes people from a wide range of backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, developers, designers, marketers, and more.
With the objective of inspiring more girls and women to embrace Tech and STEM in Switzerland, the organization has expanded its membership base to over 5,000 people, by launching more than 25 events and programs, offering opportunities to learn from senior leaders, networking events, mentoring programs, and supporting key education programs.
‘We believe that diversity and inclusion are critical to the success of the tech industry, and we are committed to working with our partners and stakeholders to promote these values,’ says Safia. ‘We are grateful to the Global Summit for inspiring and recognizing our efforts, and we look forward to continuing our work to empower and support women in tech in Switzerland and around the world’.
The Business and Entrepreneurship Award is a significant achievement for WIT Switzerland and it has gone a long way to demonstrate the importance of promoting gender diversity and equality in this industry. By providing support and resources for women in tech, WIT Switzerland is helping to create a more inclusive and diverse industry that can drive innovation and growth for years to come.
Another highlight of the event was the announcement of UN Women and Women in Tech Global Movement partnering up to empower women and girls in ICT across Europe and Central Asia. UN Women Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Alia El-Yassir, and Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder, President and CEO of Women in Tech, signed a memorandum of understanding between the 2 entities to advance women and girls in ICT. UN Women and Women in Tech will cooperate to increase awareness on issues of women and girls in technologies in the Europe and Central Asian Region; build capacity of women and girls in ICT-related fields; mobilize support for women and girls in technologies, and advocate with governments, private sector, development partners and other stakeholders for creating enabling legislative and policy frameworks for increased engagement of women and girls in technologies in the region.
ABOUT Women in Tech® Global Summit: HERstory, in the making
The Women in Tech Global Summit is a 2-day event that took place on the 22nd and 23rd of May 2023 in Paris. The theme ‘HERstory in the Making’, celebrates women across the world who are the Shakers, Makers, and Innovators of our new society and economy. The Summit kicked off in Paris for 2 days of content. Its aim is to connect, inspire and catalyze collective efforts to act for a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative STEAM ecosystem. https://womenintech-summit.com
ABOUT WOMEN IN TECH SWITZERLAND
Women in Tech Switzerland was founded in 2021 and has as objective to inspire more girls and women to embrace Tech and STEM in Switzerland by offering them opportunities to learn from senior Leaders, networking events, mentoring programs and supporting key education programs. Our mission is to empower women in the country to embrace STEM, where we foster an inclusive and equitable ecosystem for all. Since 2021 it has launched more than 25 events and programs and counts nearly 5.000 members. www.womenintechswitzerland.com
About UN Women:
UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.
About Women in Tech:
Women in Tech is an international non-profit organization on a mission to close the gender gap and to help women embrace technology. The organization focuses on 4 primary areas that are a call for action: Education, Business, Social Inclusion, Advocacy. The aim is to educate, equip and empower women and girls with the necessary skills and confidence to succeed in STEM career fields.
