Beam Expander Market to Attain US$ 2.2 Billion, Registering a CAGR of 4.4% by 2033, States Fact.MR

The beam expander market in the United Kingdom has grown at a CAGR of 0.9% from 2018 to 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Rockville, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Beam Expander Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023-2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 Billion. Galilean design type of Beam Expander in the Beam Expander Market with a projected CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.



The key factor driving the market growth is the usage of beam expanders in laser processing systems, which serve to increase the efficiency of laser processing systems. Fiber optic and access networks have grown significantly and quickly in the telecommunications industry. The cable TV, specialized, private data transmission, and instrumentation industries are the market leaders in fiber optic beam expanders.

In a number of sectors, including medical, industrial, commercial, military & defense, and scientific research & instrumentation, fiber optic cabling has been one of the most secure communication systems.

According to the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, Defense spending would increase from a low of 596 billion dollars in 2014 to 915 billion dollars by 2031. North America is by far the leading region globally in terms of expenditure on the military.

Key Factors Influencing the Market's Expansion

The primary factors influencing market growth include the expanding usage of laser technology in the automotive industry and optical components such circulators, couplers, isolators, switch elements, filters, and various other types of connectors. Sales of optical connectors are projected to reach $11.44 billion by 2030.

Due to its numerous uses and benefits, beam expanders are widely employed in a variety of optical communication components, such as pump laser modules, extended beam connector assemblies, transmitters, modulators, and switches with a certain wavelength. Global deliveries of wireless charging transmitters and receivers are anticipated to rise between 2023 and 2033. By 2030, it is expected that 4.7 billion wireless charging transmitters and receivers will have been shipped.

In applications like mining and petroleum exploration, beam expanders are used. Canada's budget for mining exploration increased by USD 801 million in 2021 compared to 2020. Similar to this, Australia's mining exploration budget increased by USD 530 million in 2021 compared to 2020. The market for beam expanders is expected to expand quickly due to the significant expansion in mining exploration by nations.

The industry is expanding quickly due to the fiber optics sector and technological advancements in general. Beam expanders are employed in laser processing systems because they increase the effectiveness of these systems, which is the primary driver driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings.

Some of the recent developments in the Beam Expander market are:

In August 2022, Optical Surfaces Ltd developed a new compact beam expander that exclusively delivers high magnification (x30) with a high-power laser beamline from a small aperture (2mm). With years of experience, Optical Surfaces Ltd is regularly selected by specialist laser research groups including AWE, ELI, LULI, and CLF Rutherford. Its objective was to provide ultra-smooth focusing mirrors for the significantly demanding high-power laser applications.



In May 2019, Cirtemo, LLC, a producer of beam expanders, was acquired by the US-based Thorlabs Corporation. Thorlabs would sign a binding asset purchase agreement with Vytran of Denmark-based NKT in order to form a strategic relationship (DPA). In the region of the United States, this acquisition contributes to the growth of the beam expander business.



Key Companies Covered

Diamond SA

Thorlabs

Qioptiq

Edmund Optics

Micro Laser Systems

Lumetrics

Sill Optics GmbH

Jenoptik AG

Special Optics, Inc.

American Laser Enterprises LLC

Sintec Optronics Technology Pvt. Ltd



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Beam Expander market, presenting historical market data (from 2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in beam expander in terms of design type (Galilean, Kaplerian), in terms of application (Instrumentation, Mining, Petroleum Exploration, Scientific Research), and in terms of Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America) from 2023 to 2033.

