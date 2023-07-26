SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Ann Godbehere, Non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of HSBC Holdings plc on July 26, 2023.

July 26, 2023

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.