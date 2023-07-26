Digital Health Market Expected to Reach $767.718 Billion by 2030 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Digital Health 2030

Digital health market study provides an in-depth analysis and the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital health market size was valued at $145,884.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $767,718.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030. Digital health is defined as the interaction between healthcare system and technology. It applies a digital health transformation in the healthcare field by incorporating software, hardware, and services. It provides various opportunities to accelerate the process to attain health and well-being related to sustainable development goal. Healthcare information technology aims to prevent disease, provide early diagnosis of life threatening disease, help in the management of chronic disease, and enhance the quality of life by remote monitoring of patients. It offers real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco systems

eCLINICALWORKS

General Electric company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Honeywell International Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Siemans Healthcare AG

Qualcomm technologies, Inc.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11299

Hypertension patients require monitoring of their blood pressure at regular intervals to alleviate the chances of stroke and heart attack. Market players are focusing on the development of novel approaches for use of digital health technology. Moreover, in 2020, Sensyne Health, the clinical AI technology company, launched GDm-Health, in the U.S. to provide remote monitoring solution for diabetic patients in pregnancy.

Furthermore, in 2020, HealthHero, a digital health company, launched the telehealth platform in the UK, which allows the patient to communicate with mental health clinicians, specialists, and general practitioners to provide services from their respective location.

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, rise in demand for software in the healthcare sector, and surge in number internet users are anticipated to drive the growth of the digital health market. In addition, increasing demand for remote monitoring services has led to the development of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, initiatives taken by governments for development of the information technology sector and increase in number of smartphone users are the key factors that boost growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in the cost of health care sector and surge in the number of funding for various health startups propel the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for advanced devices in healthcare to enhance efficiency and increase in prevalence of lifestyle disorder fuel the digital health market growth.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11299

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of the global digital health market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for development of healthcare information technology and remote monitoring services. For instance, in February 2020, the National health commission issued a notice to strengthen the use of digital technology to support the response to COVID-19. Moreover, it was reported that in the UK, the proportion of doctor visit over video and phone was increased to 48% in 2020. According to World Health Organization, in 2020, it was reported that 30 out of 53 countries in Europe developed digital contact tracing for COVID-19. Subsequently, this leads to increase in demand for telehealth, healthcare information technology, and mHealth.

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

