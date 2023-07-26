Organoids Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck
Organoid Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story
Organoid Market will witness a 18.4% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Organoid Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Organoid market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Corning, STEMCELL Technologies, Lonza, Prellis Biologics, amsbio, Tanwang Medical, Ketu Medicine, Chuangxin International
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Organoid market to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Organoids Market Breakdown by Application (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospital, Academics and Research Institutes) by Type (Stem Cell Source, Tumor Cell Source) by Product (Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Colorectal, Heart) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Organoid market size is estimated to increase by USD 154.8 Million at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 88 Million.
Definition:
The organoids market refers to the global industry involved in the development, production, and commercialization of organoids. Organoids are three-dimensional cell cultures that mimic the structure and functionality of organs or tissues, offering a more accurate representation of human biology compared to traditional cell cultures.
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of organoids in disease modeling and drug screening.
Market Drivers:
Need for alternative models to traditional animal testing in drug development.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of organoid applications in various fields, such as cancer research, neuroscience, and regenerative medicine.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Organoid Market: Stem Cell Source, Tumor Cell Source
Key Applications/end-users of Organoid Market: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospital, Academics and Research Institutes
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Organoid Market?
• What you should look for in a Organoid
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Organoid vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Corning, STEMCELL Technologies, Lonza, Prellis Biologics, amsbio, Tanwang Medical, Ketu Medicine, Chuangxin International
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Organoid Market
Organoid Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Stem Cell Source, Tumor Cell Source)
Organoid Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospital, Academics and Research Institutes) (2022-2028)
Organoid Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Organoid Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Organoid Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Stem Cell Source, Tumor Cell Source)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Organoid
Organoid Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
