Drug Abuse Testing Market Expected to Reach $11,833 Million by 2025 | CAGR 8.2%

Drug Abuse Testing 2030

Drug abuse testing industry study provides an in-depth analysis of the along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug abuse testing market was valued at $6,244 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,833 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025. Drug abuse test is a technique used to determine an individuals scope and degree of drug abuse/alcohol consumption. The test is usually performed for drugs of abuse such as marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, PCP, opioids (narcotics), and others. Overuse of prescribed & illicit drugs is the major driver for the drug abuse testing market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. (GENENTECH INC.), BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., DRGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS, EXPRESS DIAGNOSTICS INTERNATIONAL INC., SIEMENS AG, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, DANAHER CORPORATION, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

The drug abuse testing market is growing at a significant pace due to surge in incidence of drug abuse across the globe as well as rise in strict guidelines by the government agencies against the use of drug abuse in various fields including sports, schools, workplaces, and others. Further, leading manufacturers are focusing on the technological advancements in drug abuse test devices that contribute to the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market.

The consumables segment by product & service generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of different consumables for drug testing such as assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators and controls, and others.

Based on sample type, the market is classified into urine, oral fluid (saliva), breath, hair, and other samples. Urine sample generated the highest revenue among all the samples. Urine testing has been well established in forensic toxicology with added versatility and easier sample collection.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to increase in healthcare investments by manufacturers and surge in R&D expenditure for the development of more precise and accurate drug abuse testing devices. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in awareness regarding the use of drug abuse tests devices by the employers and law enforcement agencies.

