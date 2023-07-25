UZBEKISTAN, July 25 - The EBRD and "Green Energy": Issues of implementing innovative projects in the field of ecology discussed.

The Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, Aziz Abdukhakimov, met with the Managing Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Central Asia, Zhuzhan Hargitay.

The meeting discussed projects implemented in cooperation with the EBRD, including work in the field of waste management and issues related to increasing investment potential in this direction.

Attention was also paid to the development of technical and economic bases and the implementation of promising waste management projects.

In addition, the importance of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of "green energy" and developing strategically important programs to prevent climate change was noted.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and implement promising projects in the field of ecology.

Source: Ministry of Ecology, environmental protection and climate change of the Republic of Uzbekistan