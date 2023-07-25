Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,570 in the last 365 days.

The EBRD and "Green Energy": Issues of implementing innovative projects in the field of ecology discussed.

UZBEKISTAN, July 25 - The EBRD and "Green Energy": Issues of implementing innovative projects in the field of ecology discussed.

The Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, Aziz Abdukhakimov, met with the Managing Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Central Asia, Zhuzhan Hargitay.

The meeting discussed projects implemented in cooperation with the EBRD, including work in the field of waste management and issues related to increasing investment potential in this direction.

Attention was also paid to the development of technical and economic bases and the implementation of promising waste management projects.

In addition, the importance of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of "green energy" and developing strategically important programs to prevent climate change was noted.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and implement promising projects in the field of ecology.

Source: Ministry of Ecology, environmental protection and climate change of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

The EBRD and "Green Energy": Issues of implementing innovative projects in the field of ecology discussed.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more