Electronic Health Records Market is Expected to Reach $63.8 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.7%

Electronic Health Records 2030

Electronic health records market report provides an in-depth analysis of the size along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic health records market size was valued at $30,550.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,848.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. Electronic health record is used to provide clinical information such as health information & data, results management, order entry & support, and decision supports. The main objective of the electronic health records (EHRs) in the healthcare system is to manage the information that health personnel require to do their work efficiently and effectively. The EHRs are used to store and maintain important data of clinical information of patients, administrative data management, patient report analysis, and clinical studies. In addition, EHRs software are used for the medical billing procedures.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Allscripts healthcare solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Computer programs and systems Inc.

CureMD Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic systems corporation,

General Electric Company

Greenway Health, LLC.

Meditech

Praxis EMR

By type, the market is divided into inpatient EHR and ambulatory EHR. The inpatient EHR segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in chronic diseases and rise in awareness among healthcare about the advantages of EHRs .

On the basis of application, the EHR market is categorized into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in healthcare system, healthcare financing, and clinical research application. The clinical application segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the increase in geriatric population, rise in number of clinical trial, and advancement in R&D activities in healthcare sectors.

By end user, the EHR market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, specialty centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to increase in number of hospitals, development of healthcare infrastructure, and initiatives taken by government of various region to develop advanced software in hospitals.

Region wise, North America accounted for a majority of the global EHRs market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period due to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructures and key EHR service provider. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to demand for advanced healthcare facilities and increase in healthcare expenditures by patients.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic health records market. Most of the hospitals are shut down due to COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdowns. The COVID-19 virus has serious and life-threatening impact on critically ill patients. However, EHRs are employed in data storage and management for COVID-19 vaccination, which contributes in the market growth.`

