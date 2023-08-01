McKinley Aspen’s Highly Anticipated Book Two in The Shadows in the Wind Series Set to Release August 8
Kathryn Beck’s journey continues in book two of the Shadows in the Wind series: Cogitatio.
It’s all about the characters, and being connected to who they are. In order to do that, you have to have to be a writer who knows how to craft a brilliant story... McKinley Aspen is that writer.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author McKinley Aspen picks up right where Book One (Praesidium) left off with the epic tale of Kathryn Beck. Beck’s life was forever altered when she was recruited out of college into an elite, top-secret organization whose members possess supernatural weapons. This group takes on high risk challenges that no other group is equipped to handle. Readers follow Beck to her next mission in Alaska where her world is turned upside down all over again when she’s framed for a terrible crime and tossed helplessly into prison.
— Robin Pollak, International Best Selling Author Trust Your Intuition
Severed from her team and unable to use her supernatural gifts, Kathryn must navigate the cruel and arbitrary caprices of the criminal justice system as she struggles to free herself. As Beck forms alliances with other inmates she battles the sinister conspiracy behind the operation of the remote prison—a conspiracy that threatens to ensnare not only her, but dozens of other innocent women caught in its clutches.
In a place where enemies become friends and friends become monsters, Kathryn will face her biggest challenge yet.
Cogitatio is a gripping page turner that takes readers on the adventure of a lifetime.
Excerpt from the book:
"Women, about forty-five of them, lay on bunk beds around me. My brain was foggy as I jumped off the top bunk into a long body stretch, making my spine crack with each twist. I scanned the room. Other scared, angry, hopeless women, all asleep. These were the people who had become my friends over the months I had been here—people who, I’d learned, no more deserved to be here than I did. Everyone was wearing standard issue gray shorts and white T-shirts. I was in jail. In Alaska."
Cogitatio by McKinley Aspen is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Tuesday August 8, 2023.
