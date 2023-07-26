Construction Film Market Trend Scenario, Growth Strategies and Forecast 2032

Reports And Data

Rising attention being paid to enhancing the energy efficiency of buildings is another factor contributing to revenue growth of the construction film market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction film market, which amounted to USD 9.35 Billion in 2022, is projected to achieve a significant milestone by reaching USD 14.76 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a noteworthy revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for construction films in a diverse range of applications, including industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. This surge in demand plays a pivotal role in propelling the market's revenue expansion.

Moreover, the construction industry's growing emphasis on enhancing the overall efficiency and longevity of building projects is another crucial factor contributing to the market's positive revenue trajectory.

The demand for construction films is driven by several key factors, particularly their various applications as vapor barriers, thermal insulation, roofing membranes, and protective films. These diverse applications significantly contribute to the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the construction sector has led to a surge in the demand for construction films, mainly due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and ability to withstand extreme weather conditions. These advantages further bolster the market's growth and popularity.

Construction Film Market Segments:

The report's coverage includes a comprehensive analysis of the construction film market, focusing on various aspects such as revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and emerging trends. The study encompasses different segments based on Type Outlook and Application Outlook.

Under the Type Outlook segment, the construction film market is divided into four categories:

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

On the other hand, the Application Outlook segment comprises the following categories:

Protective Sheeting

Vapor Barrier

Concrete Curing

Others

The report provides valuable insights into regional market trends, analyzing the construction film industry's scope in various geographic areas. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The base year for market estimation is 2022, and historical data from 2020 to 2021 have been considered to make informed projections for the forecast period, spanning from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units utilized in this report are presented in USD Billion.

With this comprehensive scope, the construction film market report aims to assist stakeholders, industry players, and investors in making well-informed decisions and understanding the prevailing market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges within the industry.

Construction Film Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Berry Global acquired the Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc., a leading manufacturer of breathable films and laminates used in healthcare, industrial, and construction markets. This acquisition will enable Berry Global to expand its product portfolio in the construction film market and cater to a broader customer base.

In 2020, Dow Chemical Company launched a new range of Polyethylene resins for the construction film market. These resins are designed to provide enhanced strength and durability, while also being eco-friendly.

In 2020, Armando Alvarez Group announced an investment of €35 million in a new plant to manufacture high-performance agricultural and construction films. This investment is aimed at increasing the production capacity of the company and expanding its presence in the global market.

Construction Film Market Competitive landscape:

The construction film market is driven by key players that play a significant role in shaping the industry's landscape. Some prominent companies in the market include AEP Industries Inc., Armando Alvarez Group, Arkema S.A., Berry Global Inc., Dow Chemical Company, and ExxonMobil Corporation.

These companies are major contributors to the market's growth and competitiveness. They are involved in the production and distribution of various types of construction films, catering to a wide range of applications in the industry. With their extensive product portfolios and strong market presence, these companies strive to meet the growing demand for construction films across different regions and applications.

AEP Industries Inc., a leading player in the market, offers a diverse range of construction films with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Their products cater to the needs of protective sheeting, vapor barriers, concrete curing, and other applications.

The Armando Alvarez Group is another significant player in the construction film market. Known for its expertise in manufacturing and supplying high-quality films, the company serves the construction industry with reliable and efficient solutions.

Arkema S.A. is a global provider of specialty chemicals and advanced materials, including construction films. Their expertise in research and development enables them to offer innovative solutions that meet specific industry requirements.

Berry Global Inc. is renowned for its extensive portfolio of construction films, offering solutions for various applications. The company's commitment to delivering superior products has earned them a strong position in the market.

Dow Chemical Company, a leading multinational corporation, contributes to the construction film market with its wide array of offerings. With a focus on sustainability and advanced technologies, Dow remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions.

