COPC Inc. Launches On-Demand Version of its High-Performance Management Techniques Training for Contact Centers

Offers enterprise solution to help companies close frontline manager skill gaps, improve operational performance and increase retention

WINTERPARK, Fla., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPC Inc., a global contact center and customer experience (CX) consulting firm, announces the on-demand availability of its popular COPC® High-Performance Management Techniques training program. Available globally in English, the on-demand version is designed for companies seeking consistent and effective contact center management training across the enterprise. Participants who successfully complete the online course and exam earn the coveted COPC Certified Professional Manager designation. Pricing is based on annual or three-year license agreements with discounted rates for high volumes.

For more than a decade, major organizations worldwide have leveraged COPC High-Performance Management Techniques training to equip contact center frontline managers with proven methods that drive sustained improvements. The course remains available both publicly and privately, either in person or through live-virtual sessions. This new on-demand version allows companies to train managers on a broader scale and in real-time as needed.

"Frontline managers are arguably the most important role in contact centers but are often not sufficiently trained to succeed. By deploying our on-demand training, senior leadership can be confident that their most critical managers have the tools and knowledge they need to achieve exceptional and tangible results. And they can accomplish this across the enterprise at a much lower cost than developing their own program," said Kathleen McNair, chief executive officer, North America region, COPC Inc.

COPC High-Performance Management Techniques training covers all aspects of contact center operations, including key performance metrics, critical support processes and effective action plans to drive continuous improvement. The curriculum is based on the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard and management best practices from COPC Inc. performance improvement consulting engagements worldwide.

Key benefits to companies that implement the on-demand COPC High-Performance Management Techniques training across their management team:

Unlimited learners licensing available for large enterprises

Ability to deliver via an organization's own learning management system or COPC's platform

Exam-based certification to verify participant knowledge

Annual curriculum updates that keep content relevant to changing market demands

24/7 availability to deliver training when needed versus waiting for a class

According to COPC Inc.'s most recent global employee engagement research, knowledgeable contact center frontline managers can drive four times greater staff retention. COPC High-Performance Management Techniques on-demand training provides frontline managers the skills and knowledge they need to reduce attrition, improve results and provide a better customer experience. This comprehensive curriculum includes 15 modules that cover the following:

Key metrics and operational best practices used in high-performance contact centers and CX operations

Effective use of data to identify performance issues, create effective solutions and measure the results of performance improvement initiatives

Operational management, coaching and action planning techniques to drive continuous improvement

Proper use of customer feedback data to deliver better experiences

Manager roles in key operational processes such as workforce management, quality monitoring, recruiting and training

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations supporting the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement.



Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations to deliver a superior service journey. COPC Inc. headquarters are in Winter Park, FL, U.S., with operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan.

