Plastics and Rubber Vietnam Exhibition 2023 opens in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, July 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Plastics and Rubber Vietnam 2023, an international plastics and rubber technologies and materials exhibition, kicked off at the International Centre for Exhibition in the capital city of Hà Nội on July 25.

The 10th event covers an exhibition space of 3,300sq.m and features more than 100 booths from over 10 countries and territories, including five international pavilions – Italy, Taiwan (China), Singapore, K Alliance, and China.

Held by Informa Markets Vietnam and Messe Düsseldor, it aims to help businesses access cutting-edge technologies supplied by world-leading companies, seek partnerships, and stay updated with the latest trends and knowledge in the plastics and rubber sectors.

The exhibition also includes several seminars giving multidimensional views of the circular and recycled plastics and rubber industries in Việt Nam.

Lasting through July 27, it is expected to welcome more than 3,500 individual and group visitors.

BT Tee, general director of Informa Markets Vietnam, told the opening ceremony that in recent years, the plastics sector has been asked to review the entire life cycle of plastics. The industry supports production processes that use less natural resources and emit less toxic gases, along with recyclable products.

Innovative technology is the solution, which is what the exhibition hopes to bring to Vietnamese firms, he noted, expressing his hope that enterprises can access scientific advances and opportunities to invest in new technologies to reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing industries, increase economic benefits, and meet growing demand. — VNS