Charlotte, NC-based Sign Company Expands to Louisville

Heritage Appoints Industry Expert Daniel Whitaker as Market Leader Heritage Signs & Displays

Charlotte-based sign company, Heritage Signs & Displays, expands to Louisville, KY, strengthening its market presence in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays, a veteran-owned sign company headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is excited to announce its new market expansion to Louisville, Kentucky.

The Louisville market is a significant element of Heritage Signs & Displays' plan for growth in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions as it approaches its 50th Anniversary in 2027. The Louisville office is led by Heritage's Kentuckiana Market Manager, Daniel Whitaker, a tenured expert in the signs & graphics industry.

"We are blessed to have such a fantastic leader in Louisville with Daniel Whitaker joining the Heritage Team. I am certain that we will make a great impact in transforming space for businesses and event venues in the Kentuckiana Region under Daniel’s leadership in this vibrant, growing market.” - Joe Gass, President & CEO

Heritage was founded in 1977 in Southern Maryland, in the Gass family garage. During its first thirty years as a business, Heritage expanded to become a leading provider of commercial printing in the Washington, DC area.

In 2008, Heritage opened a facility for the production of signage in Charlotte, NC. Since then, Heritage has become known as a leading provider of commercial interior branding and event signage on the East Coast of the United States. With the addition of Louisville, Heritage will greatly expand its market area in support of the visual transformation needs of its clients.

Original Source: https://heritagecustomsigns.com/press-releases/sign-company-expands-to-louisville.php

About Heritage Signs & Displays

Heritage Signs & Displays is a leading commercial interior environment and event signage company supporting clients’ needs in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regions with production facilities in Charlotte, NC and Washington, DC, and regional operations hubs in Raleigh, NC and Louisville, KY. Heritage creates and installs impactful interior signs, graphics, and displays that transform workspaces, storefronts, and event spaces. By leveraging their extensive experience, Heritage ensures that every project delivers a memorable visual environment that showcases their clients’ brand, core values, purpose, unique story, and company history.