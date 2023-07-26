Anti-Caking Agents Market Size Poised for Remarkable Growth By 2031 | Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries Inc.(US)

Anti-Caking Agents Market

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the Anti-Caking Agents Market. On the other hand, strict government policies regarding the usage of chemical products restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of top-end anti-caking agents and their features that benefit retailers to understand consumer behavior is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global anti-caking agents industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Anti-caking agents are substances that are added in small quantities to meals, cosmetics, and other items to stop them from clumping and adhering. Anti-caking compounds are used to stop lumps from forming, usually in finely powdered materials. Alcohol, water, and other organic solvents can all be used to dissolve anti-caking compounds. They either absorb extra moisture or cover the powdered particles with something that repels water. Anti-caking agents' great flexibility is expected to boost Anti-Caking Agents Market Demand during the forecast period further. Demand for anti-caking compounds is also anticipated to increase as a result of factors like ease of packing, transportation, and consumption. Rising demand from a number of industries, including the food, feed, and fertilizer sectors, is likely to drive growth in the market for anti-caking agents globally. The key factors driving the global market for anti-caking agents are rising packaged food demand and increase disposable income.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Univar Solutions Inc. (US)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Agropur Ingredients (US)

Evonik Industries AG (US)

Kao Corp.

IMAC Inc.

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Huber Engineered Material

By type, the calcium compounds segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global anti-caking agents market. This is because calcium compounds prevent dry foods from sticking to one another, preserving the products' dryness and free-flowing qualities. The sodium compounds segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the shelf life of foods and cosmetics is extended by sodium compounds, which also preserve the freshness of dried fruit and vegetable products.

As per application, it is categorized into dairy, bakery, seasoning and condiments, and others. The bakery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the consumption of bakery products such as cookies, muffins, pastries and others. The sale of anti-caking agent bakeries is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sales channels. Because they are easily available. For the purpose of attracting more customers, this platform provides a variety of discounts on bakery product purchases.

In 2021, Europe accounted for 34.5% of the global Anti-Caking Agents Market Share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. High demand for bakery food products has led to the use of food additives such as anti-caking agents in the region. Spain, Germany, and France are expected to be the largest markets due to their higher feed production than other European countries. Driven by growing demand for higher-quality meat products, the feed additive market in the region, especially anti-caking agents, is growing rapidly.

By source, the natural segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global anti-caking agents market. Natural anti-caking agents increase product quality, reduce maintenance and downtime brought on by machine jams, and turn down the price of scrap. Both businesses and customers profit from this. These factors propel the segment growth.

