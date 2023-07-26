Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 4000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the 4000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:27 am, the suspects’ vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle from the rear. One of the suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a 13-year-old juvenile female of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###