NZ Police, NZ High Commission Staff and Military celebrate 20th Anniversary of RAMSI

New Zealand (NZ) Police, Military and members of the NZ High Commission officers celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands ((RAMSI) on Monday 24 July 2023 In Honiara.

The celebration happened at the Central Police Station Park where the RAMSI monument is located.

Police Adviser Lara Beisly read a passage outlining the history of RAMSI and the work completed to provide a peaceful and secure Solomon Islands for over 14 years RAMSI contributed across the Solomon Islands.

NZ High Commissioner Jonathan Schwass and NZ Disional Manager for Malanesia Mark Ramsden both spoke and recognised the key work and contribution NZ service personnel’s had through the RAMSI deployment in Solomon Islands.

NZ Police team leader Inspector Warwick McKee says, “This anniversary is important for NZ and the Solomon Islands (SI). NZ deployed hundreds of Police officers and military personnel here to the Solomon Islands to assist with keeping the SI safe to ensure stability and freedom for all Solomon Islanders.”

Inspector McKee says, “There are a number of people back in NZ who will remember the RAMSI mission fondly and their contribution to the overall mission. We are proud to have contributed and assisted with the RAMSI mission to Helpen Fren.”

After the speeches, NZ Police Solomon Island Police Support Program adviser was presented with the NZ Overseas Service Medal and the General Service Medal Solomon Islands.

//End//

NZ SIPSP Team Leader Inspector Warwick McKee welcomes guests for RAMSI Anniversary

NZ SIPSP Adviser Lara Beisly reads the purpose of RAMSI Operation Helpem Fren for attendees

NZ MFAT Divisional Manager Malanesia Mark Ramsden presents NZ SIPSP Adviser Dave Nichols with the NZ General Service Medal Solomon Islands.

NZ SIPSP Team Leader Inspector Warwick McKee presents Adviser Dave Nichols with the NZ Overseas Service Medal

NZ SIPSP Adviser Dave Nichols with the NZ General Service Medal Solomon Islands and the NZ Overseas Service Medal

RSIPF Press