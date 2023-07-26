Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,597 in the last 365 days.

RSIPF organizes police open day in Honiara

RSIPF organizes police open day in Honiara

 

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) is organising a police open day for the public at SMI Town Ground area in Honiara on 27 July 2023.

The program is an annual event that usually coincides with the police blue ribbon day used to happen in September. The program is disrupted due to COVID-19.

The purpose of the program is for the police to interact with the public and share more information so that our people know about RSIPF.

Different departments within the RSIPF will be setting up their stalls and those stalls will be available for the public to seek more information about the RSIPF.

The program will happen in three categories, the first category will be a float parade from Honiara City Council to SMI Town Ground area. The second part of the program will be the official program and presentation-entertainment.

Highlights of the day will be RSIPF show capabilities and the presence of Solo the Mascot. There will be give away prizes during the program. So come along and have fun with your police.

The RSIPF female cultural dancers will also perform during the day along with the RSIPF Police Brass Band. Your police RSIPF welcomes everyone.

//End//

-RSIPF Press

You just read:

RSIPF organizes police open day in Honiara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more