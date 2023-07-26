Submit Release
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

July 25, 2023

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today. Secretary Austin made clear that U.S. commitment to Israel’s security is steadfast and unwavering, and affirmed that the Department of Defense is focused on initiatives that deepen military cooperation. The two leaders discussed the range of Iran-backed threats to regional security and stability and agreed to continue working together to counter these threats.

During their conversation, Secretary Austin underscored the United States’ belief that broad consensus through political dialogue, especially in the coming weeks and months, are critical elements of a resilient democracy. He also expressed concern regarding the urgent need for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to take meaningful steps to ensure stability in the West Bank. Secretary Austin called for Palestinian leaders to condemn terrorism and take active steps to prevent violence. He urged Minister Gallant to address extremist settler violence against Palestinian civilians and continue the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s efforts to improve economic opportunities for Palestinians in the West Bank.

By U.S. Mission Israel | 26 July, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases, U.S. & Israel

