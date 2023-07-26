Hyper Personalized Medicine Market is Expected to Reach $5.9 Trillion by 2031 | 11.7% CAGR

Hyper Personalized Medicine Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hyper personalized medicine industry was valued at $2.1 trillion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $5.9 Trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Rising public awareness about hyper personalized medicine, development of efficient and advanced technology, increasing government initiatives around the world, and surging development of genetic databases drive the global hyper personalized medicine market. However, lack of insurance coverage for genetic testing, which is a required test to detect mutations and prescribe personalized medicines, is a major problem, which is restraining the growth of the global hyper personalized medicine market. Moreover, increase in customized medicine usage in neurology, antiviral medicine, pulmonary medicine, and psychiatry, as well as scope in emerging economies will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the hyper personalized medicine market. The pandemic caused a significant shift in the healthcare business as a whole, with a stronger emphasis on the production and marketing of COVID-19 vaccinations and therapies.

The pandemic caused enormous disruptions in the healthcare industry, including delays in drug trials, supply chain disruptions, and reductions in financing for research and development. These factors hampered the product development and marketing of new hyper personalized medicine.

There was a rise in interest and investment in personalized medicine as a solution to address people's specific healthcare requirements. As a result, a greater emphasis was placed on the creation of tailored therapies and diagnostic technologies. Many governments launched initiatives to accelerate the use of precision medicine in the treatment of coronavirus.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on product, the hyper personalized nutrition and wellness segment contributed to the largest share of nearly two-fifths of the global hyper personalized medicine market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. These services offer personalized nutrition and wellness regimens based on an individual's specific needs and preferences, by utilizing data such as genetic information, lifestyle behavior, and health history. On the other hand, the hyper personalized medicine therapeutics segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. Hyper-personalized medicine uses advanced technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and artificial intelligence to design targeted treatments that are customized to an individual patient's specific genetic and molecular features.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the oncology segment grabbed the highest share of more than one-fourth of the hyper personalized medicine market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. Also, the same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031. The use of modern technology, including genome sequencing and molecular profiling to discover particular genetic mutations and biomarkers that are propelling the growth of a patient's cancer cells is referred to as hyper-personalized oncology.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share of more than two-fifths of the global hyper personalized medicine market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment would display the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. Hospitals play a significant role in the delivery of hyper-personalized medicine, particularly in the administration and monitoring of personalized medicine.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hyper personalized medicine market and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The rising healthcare spending, rising patient desire for individualized therapies, and breakthroughs in genomics and other sophisticated technologies are driving innovation in the sector. Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to showcase noteworthy CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rising healthcare spending, rising chronic illness prevalence, rising patient demand for tailored therapies, and breakthroughs in genomics and other sophisticated technologies.

𝐇𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Abbott,

Dako A/S

Illumina, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Decode Genetics, Inc.

QIAGEN, Exagen Inc.

GE Healthcare

ASURAGEN, INC.

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

