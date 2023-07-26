Fluff Pulp Market is Forecasted to Cross US$ 16.7 Billion at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2032: Fact.MR Study

The U.S. is among the leading producers of fluff pulp, accounting for more than 85% of global production.

Rockville, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Fluff Pulp Market is estimated to witness a market size of US $ 16.7 Bn by 2032 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



By 2032, it is expected that sales of fluff pulp would represent close to 10% of the worldwide pulp market. Around 7,730 kilotons of fluff pulp were consumed globally in 2021, making up 13% of all pulp consumption in terms of volume.

Fluff pulp has been used more frequently during the past ten years in the manufacture of absorbent core goods such baby diapers, adult diapers, and feminine hygiene items. During the projection period, fluff pulp demand is expected to be driven by the same applications.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1615



Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Fluff pulp is a crucial raw material used in the production of hygiene products such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine care products. As the population grows and consumer awareness of hygiene products increases, the demand for fluff pulp in these sectors rises.

Technological advancements have led to the development of superior fluff pulp products with improved absorption, softness, and moisture retention properties. These innovations attract manufacturers to utilize fluff pulp in their products, further driving market growth.

The growing population and urbanization in North America result in higher consumption of hygiene products. This trend, in turn, increases the demand for fluff pulp in the region. Moreover, the US is among the leading producers of fluff pulp and accounts for more than 85% of the global population.

Fluff pulp, being a biodegradable and renewable resource, aligns with the increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Manufacturers are incorporating fluff pulp to meet the demands of environmentally conscious consumers.

Greater awareness of healthcare and wellness has led to increased usage of hygiene products, especially in the healthcare sector. Fluff pulp is widely used in medical applications, including wound dressings and surgical pads, which contribute to market growth.



Vital Indicators Shaping the Future of the Industry

The size and demographics of the population in North America will play a significant role in determining the demand for hygiene products, which, in turn, affects the demand for fluff pulp. Moreover, changing consumer preferences towards sustainable, eco-friendly, and high-performance hygiene products will drive the demand for fluff pulp-based products.

Moreover, Government regulations and policies related to hygiene standards, environmental sustainability, and product safety will impact the production and consumption of fluff pulp in North America. Continued research and development leading to innovative manufacturing processes and improvements in fluff pulp properties will influence market growth.

The presence and strategies of key players in the fluff pulp market will shape pricing, distribution, and product development, impacting overall market dynamics.

Growing awareness of environmental issues and the preference for biodegradable and sustainable materials will drive demand for fluff pulp in eco-friendly applications.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1615



Challenges Hindering the Market Growth

While fluff pulp is a renewable resource, there may be concerns about deforestation and the environmental impact of pulp production, leading to demands for more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

Synthetic alternatives to fluff pulp, such as superabsorbent polymers, may compete with fluff pulp in certain applications, affecting market demand.

Fluctuations in raw material prices, transportation costs, and energy expenses can affect the overall profitability of fluff pulp manufacturers and may lead to price volatility.

Changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, or market saturation in the hygiene industry could influence the demand for fluff pulp products.

How Competition Influences the Market

The competition encourages companies to invest in research and development to develop new and improved fluff pulp products. Moreover, companies are also focusing on various technologies to improve the product and reduce the cost.

For instance,

In January 2022, Stora Enso invested around US $ 48 Mn in 2022 on new technology to increase cost efficiencies and reduce carbon footprint.

In July 2019, UPM announced to invest around US$ 2.7 billion in the construction of a eucalyptus pulp mill with an annual capacity of 2.1 million tons, in Uruguay. The investment is projected to enhance UPS’s earnings and help it gain a competitive advantage.

Key Companies Profiled

UPM

Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA

Daio Paper

Domtar

FUJIAN XINGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

GP Cellulose

International Paper

Klabin SA

OASN Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.,

Resolute Forest Products Inc.,

Suzano SA

WestRock Company.

Stora Enso

Most Trending Reports in Chemical & Materials Industry:

Softwood Pulp Market: The global softwood pulp market is estimated to be valued at US$ 24.74 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that softwood pulp sales are expected to increase at 7.2% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 49.58 Bn by the end of 2032.

Speciality Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market: The global Speciality Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of Speciality Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market in 2021 was held at US$ 23.5 Billion. With 3.3%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be slightly higher than the historical growth.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Worldwide demand for pharmaceutical packaging is extrapolated to rise at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033. The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is currently valued at US$ 131 billion and is forecasted to reach US$ 310.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Polyester Filament Market: The global polyester filament market is estimated at USD 106 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 174.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market: During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%, reaching over US$ 4.9 billion in 2033. The market is projected to hold a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion in 2023.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.