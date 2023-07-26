Twelve Digital Health Orgs Continue Their Commitment to Health Equity with Violet

Health Equity Platform Violet Announces 12 New Partnerships in the First Half of 2023, Establishing the Standard for Inclusive Care Delivery

NEW YORK, NY, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet , the first-ever health equity platform, announced today that the company is proudly finishing the first half of the 2023 fiscal year with twelve new partnerships. The partnerships built in 2023 include Culina Health, Hopper Health, Rippl Care, Color Health, Patina Health, Oula, and Uwill, amongst others. All of the partnering companies have built strong cultures focusing on inclusive care and are continuously onboarding additional clinicians, doulas, care coaches, and other providers to better care for millions of diverse patients.

“We’re excited to partner with Violet to support Culina Health in accelerating access to culturally competent clinical nutrition care,” said Tamar Samuels, co-founder of Culina Health. “With Violet we’ve been able to showcase our commitment to health equity, while growing our quality of care.”

Since the beginning of this year, Violet has formed twelve new partnerships that will measure inclusivity with Violet Benchmarks and continue to grow with Violet’s proprietary training. These include:

Allminds, digital mental health platform of culturally inclusive therapists

Culina Health, personalized clinical nutrition, covered by insurance

Color Health, a complete platform for large-scale healthcare delivery

Hopper Health, a virtual provider of personalized primary care for neurodivergent adults

Kannact, a digital health company dedicated to coaching patients with their health care journey

Mind & Match, a virtual mental health care and therapy directory platform

Oula, redesigned maternity care offered through welcoming clinics and a remote care platform

Patina Health, primary care designed to improve the aging experience for older adults

Rippl Care, a new virtual care model delivering specialized dementia care to seniors

Uwill, online mental health and wellness solution for students

Violet measures the ability to deliver culturally competent care for BIPOC, LGBQ, and TGNC patients across the health care industry. This measurement, known as Violet Benchmarks are the first-of-its-kind quality assurance for culturally competent care.

“We are here to support providers in this journey, and we are so pleased to be connecting with more than ever before. And, what’s even more important is the positive impact on patients’ lives,” said Gaurang Choksi, Violet’s founder and CEO. “We believe cultural competence can be measured, improved, and recognized in every provider, and we’re pleased that clinicians are onboard.”

By 2045, over half of Americans will be diverse in race, sexual orientation, gender identity, and more. Yet, health care is failing these Americans. Racial disparities alone have led to 3.5M life years lost in just 2020. Violet’s team—a group of mission-driven queer, BIPOC, and Disabled individuals—believes the solution is at the clinician level, thereby improving health outcomes and saving almost $320B in excess care spend.

Violet has plans to expand further this year, to work with thousands of more providers to support them in their work toward more inclusive health care.

‍ABOUT VIOLET

Violet measures, grows, and recognizes inclusive health care providers. Research shows that inclusive care improves health outcomes, saves lives, and decreases spend. With Violet, care delivery organizations and carriers can improve quality and differentiate their networks while payers and employers can validate the standard of care for their members and employees. For more information on Violet, please visit: www.joinviolet.com/welcome .

