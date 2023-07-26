Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market Trends & Research Insights by 2030

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panel

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels Market is projected to exceed USD 641.1 billion by 2030

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, commonly referred to as solar panels, are devices that convert sunlight directly into electricity through the photovoltaic effect. They are a key component of solar energy systems and have become increasingly popular for generating clean and renewable electricity.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) panels market size was valued at $180.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $641.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Get Free Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/191

Solar PV panels have several advantages:

Renewable Energy Source: Solar energy is abundant and renewable, making it an environmentally friendly option for electricity generation.

Low Operating Costs: Once installed, solar panels have low operating costs, as they harness energy from the sun without the need for fuel or ongoing maintenance.

Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Solar PV systems produce electricity without emitting greenhouse gases, helping to mitigate climate change.

Modularity and Scalability: Solar panels can be installed in various sizes, from small residential installations to large utility-scale solar farms, making them adaptable to different energy needs.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include JA Solar, Jinko Solar, Aiko Solar, First Solar, Hanwha Solutions, Tongwei Group Co., Ltd., Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd., Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, and Waaree Energies Ltd.

The other players operating in the value chain of the global solar PV panel industry are Risen Energy, GCL-SI, Talesun, SunPower Corporation, and ReneSola.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 12.2%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global solar PV panel market with more than 52.5% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Asia-Pacific held the dominant share in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain this dominance in solar PV panel market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players and huge consumer base in the region.

Rapid growth of solar energy industry is expected to drive the growth of the solar PV panel market during the forecast period.

Increase in installation of solar panels in various applications, including power generation, transportation, and water heating is anticipated to fuel the growth of the solar PV panel market during the forecast period.

Favorable government measures, including government incentives have been introduced to promote the adoption of various solar energy technologies that includes crystalline silicon and thin film.

Buy This Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/455GV4B

For instance, in 2019, the U.S. government introduced solar tax credit with an objective to reduce cost of installing a solar energy system by 30.0%.

Solar panel is a device which converts sunlight into electrical energy and is made up of several semiconductor materials.

Solar panels are made by merging several solar cells in series to boost the power output compared to single solar cell. There are various types of solar panels available in the market, including crystalline silicon and thin film.

Solar panels are used in wide variety of applications for power generation that includes remote power systems, telecommunication systems, and other residential & commercial applications.

Commercial & industrial is the fastest-growing end use segment in the global solar PV panel market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021–2030.

In 2020, the crystalline silicon segment accounted for about 86.8% of the share in the global solar PV panel market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2020, the on-grid segment accounted for 92.5% solar PV panel market share in the year 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 11.8% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global solar photovoltaic (PV) panel market.

COVID-19 Impact

The global solar PV panel market witnessed gradual growth in 2020, owing to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak negatively impacted various industries and countries, thereby decreasing manpower across the globe, which, in turn, decreased consumer spending and thus, decreased the demand for various key products including solar panels.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/191

In Europe, economies, such as Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, followed stringent measures, such as social distancing and limiting movements, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Similar Reports:-

Solar Panel Market by Type (Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Others), by Grid Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid), by Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), by Solar Module (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Others), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by End-Use Industry (Electricity Generation, Lighting, Heating, Charging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market by Technology (Thin Film, Crystalline Silicon, and Others), by Grid Type (Grid Connected and Off-Grid), and by End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Utility Scale) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023