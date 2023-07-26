[Latest] Lamp Market Size Worth USD 45.74 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 5.68% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

The global lamp market size is expected to reach a value of USD 45.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The key market players listed in the Lamp report with their sales, revenues and strategies are {company123}, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Lamp Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2023-2030.” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global lamp market size was worth at around USD 29.85 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.68% and is anticipated to reach over USD 45.74 billion by 2030.

The report analyses the Lamp market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Lamp market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/lamp-market



Lamp Market Overview:

A lamp is a light-emitting device that is typically powered by energy sources. Typically, these devices generate heat. However, a variety of lamp models are available on the market. Initially, lamps were soaked in combustible substances and stored in tiny vessels. However, as a result of technological advancements, modernization, and innovation, these lamps became more sophisticated and began to be available in a variety of styles. Consequently, the lamp market is extremely fragmented.





(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Lamp market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.68% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Lamp market size was worth around USD 29.85 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 45.74 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The growing construction activities are likely to boost the global lamp market size growth.

Based on the type, electrical discharge holds the largest share of the global lamp market.

Based on the application, the outdoor segment is likely to dominate the global lamp market.

Based on the technology, the fluorescent lamp accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2046



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Lamp Market: Growth Drivers

Rising construction activities is expected to boost the market growth

The increasing global construction and development activities are a significant factor in the expansion of the global lamp market. In addition, the rising per capita income of the population is a major factor in the market's expansion, as it enables people to adopt more advanced lamp illumination systems. The rising standard of living of individuals is another factor bolstering the global market's growth prospects. Government initiatives to introduce more advanced and environmentally favourable lamp lighting systems are expanding globally. Currently, market participants manufacture lamp illumination systems with distinctive characteristics such as occupancy sensors, Wi-Fi, daylighting systems, etc. It is anticipated that the product's sales will increase due to the popularity of these features among consumers.

Lamp Market: Restraints

Exclusion of shining bulbs is expected to hinder the market growth

The global lamp industry is negatively affected by the strict prohibition of incandescent bulbs. Customers are therefore switching from incandescent bulbs to the most advanced lamp illumination systems, such as CFLs and LEDs. These modern ones are energy-efficient and conserve energy.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global lamp Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global lamp market include;

Samsung

JKL Corp

Hamamastu

Siteco GmbH

Fiat

Eye Kighting

Deposition Science

Digital Lumens Inc.

Chicago Miniature

LumiGrow

Siemens

Maxlite

Toshiba

General Electric

Osram Licht

Interlective Corp

Stanley

Philips

Panasonic Corp

EiKO Ltd

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/prebook/su/lamp-market



Lamp Market: Segmentation

The global lamp market can be segmented into type, application, technology, products, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the market can be segmented into filament and electrical discharge. Electrical discharge holds the largest share of the global lamp market. For instance, the demand for CFL is rising exponentially. The high demand for these bulbs can be attributed to their durability, high reliability, and efficiency. By application, the market can be segmented into outdoor and indoor. The outdoor segment is likely to dominate the lamp industry. However, the growing trend of hosting parties and events outdoors is boosting the growth of the global market. Also, people today spend most of their evenings and weekends outside exploring interesting places.

By technology, the market can be segmented into LED, halogen, fluorescent, and others. The fluorescent lamp accounts for the largest share of the global market. The fluorescent lamps are cost-effective and save around 25-30% on energy. The LED segment is also likely to experience exceptional growth prospects in the coming years.

By products, the market can be segmented into decorative lamps, reading lamps, and others. The decorative lamp segment dominates the lamp industry due to the growing trend of dining outside and other purposes. By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline channels. The online channels segment accounts for the largest share of the global lamp market. The growing trend for online shopping is a major reason for the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis:

North America will capture a substantial market share

Because of the high demand for advanced lamps in residential and commercial areas, North America holds the largest share of the global lamp market. In addition, the rising demand for high-end lamp illumination due to the rising trend of infrastructure modernization is anticipated to bolster the regional market's expansion. The technological advancements and constant innovation in the region are also significant contributors to the market's high growth rate.

Due to the region's high demand for technological advancement in every industry, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth over the foreseeable future. Increasing urbanization and industrialization are also likely to contribute to the expansion of the regional market. People's rising discretionary income and growing preference for high-quality goods are likely to generate additional growth opportunities in the regional market. Increasing government initiatives to develop eco-friendly illumination maps will also contribute to the expansion of the regional market.

Europe will also likely experience a constant increase in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as human-centric and intelligent systems. In addition, the growing trend of employing eco-design regulations contributes significantly to the expansion of the regional market. Renovation of cities in the region and the region's residents' high standard of living will also foster development opportunities in the region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/lamp-market



Recent Industry Developments:

Signify revealed the acquisition of Fluence in June 2022. Earlier, it was under the ams OSRAM. The acquisition is likely to boost the company's position, particularly in North America.

Savant System Inc., in July 2020, announced the successful acquisition of the lighting business from the leading company GE lighting system. The acquisition is expected to innovate more advanced LED lighting solutions for customers. Savant System Inc is a leading provider of smart home solutions.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Lamp industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Lamp Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Lamp Industry?

What segments does the Lamp Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Lamp Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 29.85 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 45.74 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.68% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Samsung, JKL Corp, Hamamastu, Siteco GmbH, Fiat, Eye Kighting, Deposition Science, Digital Lumens Inc., Chicago Miniature, LumiGrow, Siemens, Maxlite, Toshiba, General Electric, Osram Licht, Interlective Corp, Stanley, Philips, Panasonic Corp, EiKO Ltd, Federal-Mogul, Zumtobel Group Ag, Semiconductor Co. Ltd, Signify Holding, Panasonic Corporation, LSI Industries Inc., Hubbell. Segments Covered By {Segments}, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Browse Complete Report Here | Lamp Market By Type (Filament And Electrical Discharge), By Application (Outdoor And Indoor), By Technology (LED, Halogen, Fluorescent, And Others), By Products (Decorative Lamps, Reading Lamps, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline Channels) And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



The global lamp market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Filament

Electrical Discharge

By Application

Outdoor

Indoor

By Technology

LED

Halogen

Fluorescent

Others

By Products

Decorative Lamps

Reading Lamps

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Lamp Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/lamp-market



What the Reports Offer:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Electrical Engineering Services Market By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electrical-engineering-services-market-size



Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Market By Application (Small Appliances, Industrial, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Goods, And Others), By Product (LCD Graphic Drivers, LCD Character Drivers, And LCD Segment Drivers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-crystal-display-lcd-market



Dashboard Camera Market By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, And Others), By Channel Type (Dual-Channel, Single-Channel, And Others), By Technology Type (Smart, Advanced, Basic, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dashboard-camera-market



Holograms Market By Type (Electro-Holographic, Laser, And Touchable), By Dimension (2D And 3D), By Holographic Images (Dot Matrix, 3D Models, 2D Models, And Stereograms), By Technology (Semi-Transparent, Laser, And Touchable), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Organizations, Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/holograms-market



Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market By Technology (Wired And Wireless), By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Utilities, Retail, Security & Surveillance, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market



Fluorescent Lighting Market By Type (Compact Fluorescent Lamp, Linear Fluorescent Lamp, And Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp), By Installation (Retrofit And New Installation), By Application (General Lighting, Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Medical Lighting, Surgical & Treatment Lighting, General/Mounted Lighting, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fluorescent-lighting-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

