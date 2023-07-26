Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market to Reach $5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 | 6.3% CAGR

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia Market

Increase in prevalence of cancer and rise in demand for chemotherapy-induced anemia treatment drive the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced anemia market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chemotherapy Induced Anemia market generated $2.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10904

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The increase in the prevalence of cancer and the surge in demand for chemotherapy-induced anemia treatment drive the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced anemia market. However, the high cost of chemotherapy-induced anemia treatments is hampering the chemotherapy-induced anemia market growth. On the contrary, the development of novel therapies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the chemotherapy-induced anemia market during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The COVID-19 outbreak had negative impact on the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced anemia market.

The COVID-19 pandemic created several challenges for the market, such as disruption in the supply chains of many pharmaceutical companies, leading to shortages of therapeutic drugs and delaying the R&D activities new products.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟎% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 (𝟐𝟒𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/chemotherapy-induced-anemia-market

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝟏 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on grade, the grade 1 segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global chemotherapy-induced anemia market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of cancer patients diagnosed with early-stage chemotherapy-induced anemia. However, the same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on treatment, the erythropoiesis stimulating agents segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global chemotherapy-induced anemia market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in use of ESAs as the primary treatment of anemia. However, it is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032, due to a surge in the incidence of anemia in cancer patients.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global chemotherapy-induced anemia market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to an increase in hospital visits of cancer patients as hospitals are the primary site for cancer treatment. However, it is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032, due to a surge in the prevalence of cancer and surge in demand for chemotherapy-induced anemia treatment.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10904

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global chemotherapy-induced anemia market revenue, owing to rise in the prevalence of cancer, easy accessibility to treatment options, and the strong presence of market key players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in awareness about chemotherapy-induced anemia among patients and healthcare professionals, availability of treatment options, and increase in healthcare expenditure across the region.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Pfizer Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

3SBio Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

FibroGen, Inc.

Astella Pharma.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global chemotherapy-induced anemia market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Central Lab Market Size: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/central-lab-market-A15406

Gene Synthesis Market Share: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market-A39015

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting.

Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com