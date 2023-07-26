Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2023-2028 | Analysis by Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Battery Type and Application

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Market Overview:

The global electric commercial vehicle market size reached US$ 91.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 451.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Electric commercial vehicles (ECVs) are vehicles used for commercial purposes that are powered by electric motors, using energy stored in rechargeable batteries. These vehicles include electric vans, trucks, buses, and semi-trailers, which are used for transporting goods and passengers. Unlike conventional vehicles that run on gasoline or diesel, ECVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, thus making them environmentally friendly and more efficient.

Advances in battery technology, including improvements in energy density, lifespan, and charging speed, are making electric commercial vehicles a viable option for many businesses. They are seen as a crucial part of the solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. Moreover, electric commercial vehicles also offer benefits, such as lower operating costs and noise reduction, which is advantageous for operations in urban areas.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The increasing demand for cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. This coupled with the growing awareness of environmental issues is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. ECVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and contributing to lower carbon footprints.

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter emission standards and providing incentives for electric vehicles, including tax credits, grants, and subsidies. These measures encourage businesses to transition from traditional vehicles to ECVs. Progress in battery technology, including longer lifespans, faster charging times, and higher energy densities, are making ECVs more practical and cost-effective. Advancements in electric drivetrains and vehicle designs are also driving the market growth. The expansion of charging infrastructure is a crucial factor enabling the wider adoption of ECVs which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the electric commercial vehicle market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• AB Volvo

• Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

• BYD Company Ltd.

• Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.

• Daimler AG

• Ebusco B.V.

• King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd

• NFI Group Inc.

• Proterra Inc.

• VDL Groep B.V.

• Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

• Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global electric commercial vehicle market based on vehicle type, propulsion type, application, battery type, battery capacity and region.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Electric Bus

• Electric Pickup Truck

• Electric Truck

• Electric Van

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

• BEV

• HEV

• FCEV

• PHEV

Breakup by Application:

• Cargo

• Passenger

Breakup by Battery Type:

• Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide Batteries

• Lithium-Iron-Phosphate Batteries

• Others

Breakup by Battery Capacity:

• Less Than 50 kWh

• 50-250 kWh

• Above 250 kWh

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

