Bakery Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Global Industry Overview and Forecast 2023-2028

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global bakery products market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the bakery products market?

The global bakery products market size reached US$ 497.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 625.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.

What are Bakery products?

Bakery products, an essential part of the global food industry, involve a wide variety of items including bread, pastries, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. They encompass a broad range of culinary traditions, from simple white bread to intricate pastries and artisanal loaves. This industry has substantial influence in diverse sectors such as food and beverage, hospitality, and retail.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the bakery products industry?

• The rising demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food items is one of the pivotal factors contributing to the growth of the bakery products market. Furthermore, advancements in baking technologies and innovative packaging solutions are making it easier and more cost-effective to produce and distribute bakery products, thereby promoting market growth. The ongoing global shift towards healthier lifestyles, where whole grains and nutrient-rich options are prioritized, is enhancing the demand for healthy bakery products.

• The increasing consumer awareness about the importance of balanced diets, combined with the growing interest in novel flavors and artisanal baking, is driving the bakery products market growth. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and consequent rise in the number of working individuals are steering consumers towards ready-to-eat food options like bakery products. The escalating demand for gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery items, uninhibited by the traditionally flour-centric nature of bakery, is propelling the market.

• The increasing acceptance of innovative bakery products, inspired by international cuisines, creative flavor profiles, and aesthetic appeal, is a significant market driver. A growing understanding of the environmental impact of certain food manufacturing practices and the move towards sustainable production methods is fostering the demand for ethically-produced bakery products.

• Other factors such as government initiatives promoting healthy eating, investments in food tech research, and the emergence of niche bakeries and startups are driving the market growth globally. Moreover, the rise of online food delivery platforms, bakeries with experiential spaces, and consumer preference for artisanal and hand-crafted products, is creating a positive market outlook for bakery products.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Grupo Bimbo S.A.B de C.V.

• Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.

• JAB Holding Company

• ARYZTA AG

• Flowers Foods, Inc.

• Rich Products Corporation

• Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

• Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V.

• General Mills, Inc.

• Associated British Foods (ABF) Plc

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Biscuits

• Cookies

• Cream Biscuits

• Glucose Biscuits

• Marie Biscuits

• Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits

• Salt Cracker Biscuits

• Milk Biscuits

• Others

• Bread and Rolls

• Artisanal Bakeries

• In-Store Bakeries

• Packaged

• Cakes and Pastries

• Artisanal Bakeries

• In-Store Bakeries

• Packaged

• Rusks

• Artisanal Bakeries

• In-Store Bakeries

• Packaged

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Artisanal Bakeries

• Online Stores

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

