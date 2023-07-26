High-Pressure Pumps Market Trends & Research Insights by 2030

High-Pressure Pumps

High-Pressure Pumps Market is projected to exceed USD 3.4 billion by 2030

High-pressure pumps are mechanical devices designed to generate and maintain high fluid pressures to move liquids or gases through a system. These pumps are widely used in various industrial, commercial, and residential applications where high-pressure fluid flow is required. They are essential for processes that involve hydraulic systems, water jet cutting, oil and gas extraction, pressure washing, firefighting, and more.

The global high-pressure pumps market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

High-pressure pumps can generate pressures ranging from a few hundred psi (pounds per square inch) to several thousand psi, depending on the specific application requirements. The choice of pump type depends on factors such as flow rate, pressure range, fluid properties, and the application's operating conditions.

The major key players operating in the global high-pressure pumps market include Cat Pumps, Maximator GmbH, Andritz, GEA Group, Grundfos, Sulzer Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, KSB SE & Co., Danfoss, and Hammelmann. Other players operating in this market include Teledyne Isco, Zhejiang Danau Industries Co., Ltd., and Udor S.P.A.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global high-pressure pumps market with around 40.0% share, in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.5% in terms of value.

The dynamic high-pressure pumps segment dominated the global high-pressure pumps market with around 55.0% of the share in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.6% in terms of value.

The 30 Bar–100 Bar segment dominated the global high-pressure pumps market with around 55.0% of the share in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.3%, in terms of value.

The oil & gas segment dominated the global high-pressure pumps market with 34.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

The manufacturing industries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.8% in terms of revenue.

High-pressure pumps can be classified into different types based on their operation and design:

Reciprocating Pumps: Reciprocating pumps use a piston or plunger to create pressure by moving back and forth in a cylinder. They can be further categorized into:

Piston Pumps: These pumps use one or more pistons to displace the fluid and generate pressure.

Plunger Pumps: Similar to piston pumps, but use a plunger instead of a piston.

Centrifugal Pumps: Centrifugal pumps work by using an impeller to accelerate the fluid radially outward, generating high pressure. They are commonly used in applications where continuous flow is required.

Diaphragm Pumps: Diaphragm pumps use a flexible diaphragm to displace the fluid and create pressure. They are suitable for pumping hazardous or delicate fluids, as the diaphragm isolates the fluid from the pump components.

Jet Pumps: Jet pumps use the principle of fluid acceleration through a nozzle to create suction and draw in fluid. They are often used in wells and other applications for lifting liquids from a lower level to a higher level.

High-pressure pump is broadly defined as any pump that can generate high discharge pressure, generally in excess of 800 psi. These pumps are extensively used across oil & gas, power generation, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries.

Demand for high-pressure pumps has witnessed tremendous growth driven by increase in manufacturing and infrastructural activities in Southeast Asia; growing investments in sectors other than oil & gas in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA); and growing green chemical industry in the U.S. All industry players are investing heavily to find new commercial avenues for their product segments via contracts & agreements with other companies, business expansion, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions.

However, slowdown in the oil & gas industry is expected to hamper growth of the high-pressure pumps market during the forecast period. Furthermore, wide-scale adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) services is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 analysis:

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the global economy shrunk by 3.0% in 2020. Many countries are under strict lockdowns, which have forced several sectors to shut down their operations. This has halted manufacturing activities and reduced demand and production of high-pressure pumps.

According to the UNIDO, 30.0%–70.0% of pre-COVID-19 workforce of various manufacturing industries, such as steel and chemical have migrated back to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This non-availability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect production activities of these industries, thereby resulting in decline in demand for high-pressure pumps. This is expected to decline growth of the market during the forecast period.

