Global Dairy Market is projected to reach US$ 1,243 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 5.79% during 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global dairy market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the global dairy market?

The global dairy market size reached US$ 893 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,243 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.79% during 2023-2028.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the global dairy industry:

• One of the driving forces behind the growth of the dairy market is the increasing global population. As more people inhabit the planet, the demand for food, including dairy products, continues to surge. Dairy is a significant source of essential nutrients, particularly calcium and protein, making it a crucial component in promoting healthy growth and development, especially in children and adolescents. This growing population's dietary requirements and preferences fuel the demand for dairy products across the globe.

• Moreover, the rising awareness of the importance of a balanced diet and nutrition has further bolstered the dairy market's expansion. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that provide health benefits, and dairy products, with their rich nutrient profile, fit the bill perfectly. The dairy market also thrives on its adaptability to various cultural cuisines and culinary innovations. From traditional cheese-making techniques passed down through generations to modern flavours and varieties, dairy products have a unique way of adapting to different cultures and tastes.

• This versatility allows the dairy market to continuously explore new horizons and reach diverse consumer segments. The surge in demand for specialized and organic dairy products. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their health and environmental impact, prompting a shift towards organic, grass-fed, and hormone-free dairy options. This trend has led to the emergence of niche markets catering to specific consumer demands, further diversifying the dairy market.

• The dairy industry's technological advancements have also played a pivotal role in its growth. Innovations in dairy processing and packaging have extended product shelf life, improved transportation efficiency, and enhanced the overall consumer experience. Additionally, the advent of lactose-free and plant-based dairy alternatives has broadened the market's scope, appealing to individuals with specific dietary needs and preferences.

• The dairy market's global presence and trade opportunities have been facilitated by advancements in transportation and logistics. Dairy products from one corner of the world can now easily reach consumers in distant markets, providing access to a wide range of options and promoting cultural exchange through food.

What is dairy?

The dairy market is a vital sector within the global food industry, encompassing an array of dairy products that have become essential components of diets worldwide. At its core, the dairy market offers a diverse range of products, including milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream, and more, each serving unique purposes and delighting consumers with their distinct tastes and textures. One of the key aspects that sets the dairy market apart is its versatility, catering to various consumer preferences and dietary needs. Whether it's a glass of milk to start the day, a slice of creamy cheese on a sandwich, or a refreshing cup of yogurt for a snack, dairy products have become integral parts of everyday life for people of all ages.

Global Dairy Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the dairy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global dairy market on the basis of segment and region.

Breakup by Segment:

• Liquid Milk

• Flavoured Milk

• Cream

• Butter

• Cheese

• Yoghurt

• Ice Cream

• Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

• Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP)

• Whole Milk Powder (WMP)

• Whey Protein

• Lactose Powder

• Curd

• Paneer

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

