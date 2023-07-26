Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,593 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 4000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the 4000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:27 am, the suspects’ vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle from the rear. One of the suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

 

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a 13-year-old juvenile female of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 4000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more