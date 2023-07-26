Submit Release
President meets Vietnamese community, foreign friends in Italy

VIETNAM, July 26 - Rome – State President Võ Văn Thưởng on July 25 (local time) met in Rome with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and representatives of the Vietnamese businesses and community there, as part of his State visit to the European country.

Foreign experts, researchers, members of friendship associations, and Italian friends also joined the meeting.

Ambassador Dương Hải Hùng said that the 5,000-strong Vietnamese community in Italy keeps close connections in life, has stable legal status, and is highly valued by the host country. Recently, a union of presidents of Vietnamese people's associations in Italy has been established to promote linkage among the Vietnamese associations.

President Thưởng emphasised that over the past half a century, the Việt Nam-Italy relationship has continuously developed in all aspects.

He said he believes that this visit will create a new impetus, intensify political trust, and bring the two countries' relations to a new and more effective level for the development of each country.

Briefing the overseas Vietnamese on Việt Nam’s current situation and its achievements over the past time, the President noted the important contributions by the overseas Vietnamese community, including those in Italy.

On behalf of the Party and the State, Thuong thanked Italian friends for their enthusiastic support for Việt Nam over the past years.

The President emphasised that the Party and State always consider overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the country.

He expressed his hope that overseas Vietnamese in Italy will maintain the traditional cultural identity of the Vietnamese people, pass the Vietnamese language to the next generations, and always turn their hearts and minds to the homeland. VNS

