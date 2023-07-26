Việt Nam treasures friendship, cooperation with Israel: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, July 26 - TEL AVIV – Việt Nam attaches importance to consolidating and further developing friendship and cooperation with Israel, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang told Israeli President Isaac Herzog at their meeting on July 25.

At the meeting as part of his official visit to Israel, Deputy PM Quang expressed his pleasure to visit Israel on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-Israel diplomatic relations.

To futher promote multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, Quang suggested the two sides strengthen the exchange of high-level delegations.

He affirmed that Việt Nam encourages and creates favourable conditions for Israeli businesses to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in areas that Israel is strong and Việt Nam needs such as science - technology and innovation.

For his part, President Isaac Herzog expressed his respect for the history, land and people of Việt Nam, and highly valued Việt Nam's role and position as well as its remarkable socio-economic development in recent years.

He said that Quang’s Israel visit will open up good opportunities to enhance the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed and agreed on specific measures to improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation such as implementing the free trade agreement be signed during the visit, raising trade turnover, promoting investment and tourism cooperation, opening a direct route soon, creating favourable conditions for the issuance of visas for citizens of the two countries in order to boost people-to-people exchange and economic cooperation.

On this occasion, Quang conveyed the regards and invitation from President Võ Văn Thưởng to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to visit Việt Nam soon. President Herzog accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS