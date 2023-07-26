Việt Nam, Israel further promote friendship, cooperation

VIETNAM, July 26 -

TEL AVIV — Việt Nam and Israel should consider science-technology and high-tech agriculture as priority areas for cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their talks on July 25 (local time).

During the talks – part of Quang’s official visit to Israel from July 23-25, the Deputy PM said Việt Nam encourages and will create favourable conditions for Israeli businesses.

Netanyahu welcomed and spoke highly of the significance of Quang's visit, especially as the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

He expressed his impression of Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements, affirming that the country is an important partner of Israel.

He said that with complementary advantages, the two sides have great potential to strengthen cooperation in all fields, especially in science-technology and start-ups, innovation, high-tech agriculture, water treatment technology, and medicine.

Deputy PM Quang affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Israel, and conveyed an invitation from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Netanyahu to visit Việt Nam soon.

For his part, Netanyahu accepted the invitation, expressed his hope to soon pay an official visit to Việt Nam, and also invited Chính to pay an official visit to Israel soon.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to jointly promote the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Israel through measures such as increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels; coordinate and support each other at international forums and organisations; promote the exchange of business delegations; organise trade and investment promotion activities; effectively exploit the newly-signed Việt Nam-Israel Free Trade Agreement; and consider the opening of direct flights between the two countries at an early date.

Before the talks, they witnessed the signing ceremony of the Việt Nam-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

The same day, Quang met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and received representatives of Israeli businesses.

On the evening of July 25, he left Israel and headed to Egypt for an official visit. — VNS