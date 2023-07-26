PHILIPPINES, July 26 - Press Release

July 26, 2023 Villar cites gains of coco levy funds; contributions of Dolores, Quezon, to agri industry APART from recognizing the contribution of Dolores, Quezon, to spur growth in the country's agricultural industry, Senator Cynthia A. Villar also extolled the gains of the coconut levy fund. Speaking during the inauguration and blessing of the new City Hall in Dolores, Last July 22, Villar noted that 80% of the town's residents are engaged in agriculture. She expressed her gratitude to the people of this 'agricultural municipality' for being 'contributors' in the production of various fruit-bearing trees like rambutan, citrus and lanzones, and vegetables like chilies, cabbage, tomato, and eggplant, among others. According to the senator, she has also been authoring and sponsoring legislation to develop the industry and uplift the lives of Filipino farmers and shareholders. She happily noted the former President Rodrigo Duterte's signing Republic Act No. 11524, or the "Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act" The law that created the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund (CFITF) which ensures the funding of P80 billion for the next five years. This will benefit 2.5 million coconut farmers and the coconut industry in general. "The law also mandated for the preparation of the CFIDP, which shall set the directions and policies for the development and rehabilitation of the coconut industry within 50 years," she added. The utilization of the Trust Fund, she said, shall be in accordance with the formulated plan. It shall also take into account the annual allocation of the Trust Fund provided for by the law, which is: (a) 20% for the development of hybrid coconut seed farms, and nursery for planting and replanting: 15% to be implemented by the PCA; and the 5% by the DOST-PCAARRD for research; (b) 8% for the training of farmers and their families, to be implemented by ATI and TESDA; (c) 5% for research, marketing, and promotion, to be implemented by DTI; (d) 4% for Crop Insurance to be implemented by Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.; (e) 10% for the Farm improvements through diversification and intercropping with livestock, dairy, poultry, coffee, and cacao production, to be implemented by BAI-DA; NDA and DA High Value Crop program. (f) 10% for Shared facilities for processing, to be implemented by Philmech.; (g) 5% for the Organizing and empowerment of coconut farmer organizations and cooperatives, to be implemented by CDA; (h)10% for the Credit programs through DBP and LBP; (i) 10% for the Infrastructure Development, to be implemented by DPWH; (j) 8% for the College Scholarship program for farmers and their families, to be implemented by CHED; (k) 10% for Health and medical program for farmers and their families, to be implemented by PCA. "This marked the fulfillment of ex-President Duterte's promise to return the coco levy funds to their true and rightful owners - the coconut farmers," pointdd out Villar. The senator, also chairperson of the Senate committee and environment, took notice of the beautiful town of Dolores which lies on the foot of Mount Banahaw. "You have beautiful rivers, lakes and waterfalls," she said. According to Villar, she is confident that Dolores Mayor Orlan Calayag, who has a strong background in agriculture, will spur the development of the coconut industry. "For Mayor Orlan, the slogan an "UNLAD Dolores" is not just a mere slogan but a commitment he intends to fufill," also said Villar. Villar, tinukoy ang 'gains' ng coco levy fund, ambag ng Quezon sa PH'coco industry Bukod sa pagkilala sa ambag ng Quezon province at ang munisipalidad nito na Dolores sa paglago ng coconut industry ng bansa, ipinagmalaki rin ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang 'gains' ng coconut levy fund na kanyang inakda. Sa inauguration at blessing ng bagong Dolores City Hall, iginiit ni Villar na 80% ng mga residente rito ang nasa agriculture. Meron din silang livestock industry. Pinasalamatan niya ang mga residente ng 'agricultural municipality' na ito at ng lalawigan sa pagiging 'contributors' sa production ng coconut. Ang Quezon ang pinakamalaking coconut-producing province sa Pilipinas. Ipinahayag ng chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food, na inaakda at ini-isponsor niya ang mga panukalang batas para mapaunlad ang coconut industry at maiangat ang kabuhayan ng mga Pilipinong magsasaka at shareholders. Masaya niyang ipinahayag ang paglagda ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Republic Act No. 11524 o "Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act." Tinitiyak ng batas sa Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund (CFITF) ang P80 bilyong pondo sa susunod na limang taon. Mabibiyayaan nito ang 2.5 milyong coconut farmers at ang coconut industry. "The law also mandated for the preparation of the CFIDP, which shall set the directions and policies for the development and rehabilitation of the coconut industry within 50 years," dagdag pa ng senador. Aniya, naaayon sa formulated plan ang paggamit ng Trust Fund. Alinsunod din ito sa taunang alokasyon ng Trust Fund na itinatakda ng batas gaya ng mga sumusunod: (a) 20% sa development ng hybrid coconut seed farms at nursery planting at replanting kung saan 15% ang ipatutupad ng PCA at 5% ng DOST-PCAARRD para sa research; (b) 8% sa training ng mga magsasaka at kanilang farmers na ipatutupad ng ATI at TESDA; (c) 5% sa research, marketing, at promotion na ipatutupad ng DTI; (d) 4% sa Crop Insurance na ipatutupad ng Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.; (e) 10% sa Farm improvements sa pamamagitan ng diversification at intercropping na may livestock, dairy, poultry, coffee, at cacao production na ipatutupad ng BAI-DA; NDA at DA High Value Crop program. (f) 10% sa Shared facilities para sa processing na ipstutupad ng Philmech.; (g) 5% sa Organizing at empowerment ng coconut farmer organizations at cooperatives na ipatutupad ng CDA; (h)10% sa Credit programs sa psmamagitan ng DBP at LBP; (i) 10% sa Infrastructure Development na ipatutupad ng DPWH; (j) 8% sa College Scholarship program para sa mga magsasaka at kanilang pamilya na ipatutupad ng CHED; (k) 10% s Health and medical program para sa mga magsasaka at kanilang pamilya na ipatutupad ng PCA. "This marked the fulfillment of ex-President Duterte's promise to return the coco levy funds to their true and rightful owners - the coconut farmers," ayon Villar. Kinilala rin ng senador, The senator, chairperson ng Senate committee on environment, ang magandang bayan ng Dolores na nasa paanan ng Mount Banahaw. "You have beautiful rivers, lakes and waterfalls," sabi ni Villar. Kumpiyansa si Villar, na maisusulong ni Dolores Mayor Orlan Calayag, na may malakas na background sa agriculture, ang pag-unlad ng coconut industry sa kanyang lugar. "For Mayor Orlan, the slogan an "UNLAD Dolores" is not just a mere slogan but a commitment he intends to fufill," ani Villar.