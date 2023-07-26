PHILIPPINES, July 26 - Press Release

July 26, 2023 Tulfo bewails University of Manila President threat that those who fight the school ends up dead Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo deplored the irregularities relating to the decision of the University of Manila (UM) to not allow all the 140 civil engineering students to graduate after the school's premature collection of graduation fee supposedly due to failing grades. The graduating civil engineering students of UM who first complained on "Wanted sa Radyo" against their university met with the Senate staff of Tulfo, along with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) representatives and UM officials last July 25 to discuss the issue. In can be noted that all of the following students received the same failing grade of 70, and the professor resigned immediately after issuing the score. Tulfo shared that his staff who attended the meeting noticed that there are indeed irregularities and grave injustice perpetrated by UM officials against the students. Said observation was also similar to that of Atty. Spocky Farolan, the lawyer of CHED, who claimed that the students were victims of estafa. "Napagalaman din sa nasabing paghaharap na pangkaraniwan na palang kalakaran ito," Tulfo said. In stressing the obvious unfair treatment UM students were subjected to, Sen. Idol cited in example the useless question on the test paper that came from the school president. These questions include: "What is your subject?," "Define and explain why this subject is important in your course," and "Give at least three practical examples on its importance." "Sa mga tanong na ito ay walang tamang sagot at nakadepende lamang sa kapritso ng gumawa ng tanong," he said. "Kaya pala minali ang sagot ng mga estudyante at parepareho silang nakakuha ng 70 failing grade dahil kahit ano pang isagot nila rito ay ang presidente pa rin ng eskwelahan ang masusunod sa gusto niya." But what Tulfo really found extremely alarming was the threat of the UM president over a phone call that was put on speaker during the meeting that everyone who fights with and gets on the bad side of the school ends up DEAD. This prompted him to draft a resolution, which is set to be filed today, seeking a thorough investigation of this issue. Said resolution also aims to invite to appear before the Senate the UM president and officials, CHED and past and present students who experienced the crooked system of the university. "Ang tanong: Mamamatay ba ang 24 senators at ang mismong Senado na magiimbestiga sa problemang ito ng UM tulad ng pasaring ng kanilang presidente?! ABANGAN!," Tulfo ended. Tulfo pinuna ang UM dahil sa banta na namamatay lahat ng kumakalaban sa unibersidad Kinastigo ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ang University of Manila (UM) dahil sa mga iregularidad na nangyari sa 140 civil engineering student na matapos pagbayarin ng graduation fee ay sinabihan na hindi makaka-graduate dahil bagsak umano sa apat na subjects. Matapos magreklamo sa "Wanted sa Radyo" kamakailan ang mga estudyante na binagsak ng walang dahilan ng kanilang propesor sa UM, ay nakaharap nila ang opisyales ng UM kasama ang Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at Office of Sen. Tulfo kahapon, July 25. Matatandaang pare-parehong 70 ang failing grade na nakuha ng mga nasabing mag-aaral. At matapos silang ibagsak, nagresign ang propesor na may hawak ng apat na subjects kung saan sila nakakuha ng failing mark. Sa nasabing paghaharap, sinabi ni Tulfo na napuna ng kanyang staff na malinaw na may ginawang malaking kapalpakan ang UM laban sa mga nagrereklamong estudyante. Katunayan, ayon sa obserbasyon mismo ng abogado ng CHED na si Atty. Spocky Farolan na kasama sa pagdinig, ay na-estafa raw ang mga estudyante rito. "Napagalaman din sa nasabing paghaharap na pangkaraniwan na palang kalakaran ito," saad niya. Isang patunay na unfair ang naranasan ng mga civil engineering student, sinabi ni Tulfo na ang katanungan sa test paper ang nanggagaling sa presidente ng eskwelahan, at sa mga tanong na ito ay walang tamang sagot at nakadepende lamang sa kapritso ng gumawa ng tanong. Kabilang sa tatlong tanong ang: "What is your subject?," "Define and explain why this subject is important in your course," at "Give at least three practical examples on its importance." "Kaya pala minali ang sagot ng mga estudyante at parepareho silang nakakuha ng 70 failing grade dahil kahit ano pang isagot nila rito ay ang presidente pa rin ng eskwelahan ang masusunod sa gusto niya," saad ni Tulfo. Ngunit ang nakakapanindig balahibo, ani Tulfo, ay ang ginawang pagbabanta ng presidente ng UM sa mga dumalo sa pagpupulong na NAMAMATAY DAW ang lahat ng kumakalaban sa kanilang eskwelahan. Kaya agad namang nag-draft ng Senate Resolution in aid of legislation si Sen. Idol na isusumite ngayong araw para magkaroon ng malalimang imbestigasyon ukol dito. Ipatatawag sa Senado ang presidente at mga opisyal ng UM, CHED, at mga past and present student na nakaranas ng problema sa mga baluktot na sistema ng unibersidad. "Ang tanong: Mamamatay ba ang 24 senators at ang mismong Senado na magiimbestiga sa problemang ito ng UM tulad ng pasaring ng kanilang presidente?! ABANGAN!," pagtatapos ni Tulfo.