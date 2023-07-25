Traffic Advisory for July 28 - July 30, 2023

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY/ DOWNTOWN

Puerto Rican Parade Festival – Sunday, July 30, 2023

The annual Puerto Rican Parade will take place along the following route, Boylston Street (starting at Hereford Street) to Tremont Street to Cambridge Street ending at City Hall Plaza. Some event vehicles will be allowed to use Cambridge Street from Court Street to New Chardon Street and New Chardon Street as a dispersal area after the parade.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place on the following streets:

Boylston Street, (staging area, parade route), Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Fairfield Street (staging area), Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street.

Gloucester Street (staging area), Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Tremont Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to New Chardon Street, excluding any HP spaces.

New Chardon Street, (dispersal), Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Congress Street

