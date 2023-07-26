Flat Glass Market Report 2023-2028 | Global Size, Share, End Use Industry and Competitive Analysis

The increasing demand for energy-efficient & aesthetically pleasing infrastructure represents one of the key factors influencing the flat glass market growth.

Market Overview:

The global flat glass market size reached US$ 108.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 148.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Flat glass manufacturing, an essential part of the building materials industry, involves the process of creating glass in a flat form, which is used in windows, mirrors, and flat surfaces. This includes a wide array of practices, from producing float glass to tempered and laminated glass types. Flat glass is utilized in various sectors such as construction, automotive, solar energy, and various other industrial applications.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the flat glass industry?

The increasing demand for energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing infrastructure represents one of the key factors influencing the market growth of the flat glass industry. In addition to this, advancements in glass manufacturing technology are making it more convenient and cost-effective to produce high-quality flat glass, thereby stimulating market growth. The ongoing global shift towards sustainable construction, where waste is minimized, and resources are optimally utilized, is enhancing the demand for energy-efficient flat glass. The rising urbanization, coupled with growing concerns about energy efficiency in buildings, is propelling the flat glass market growth.

Moreover, rapid growth in the automotive industry and the subsequent increase in demand for safety and aesthetic features is providing an impetus to the flat glass market. The surging demand for solar energy applications, unhindered by the environmental impact of conventional energy sources, is fueling the market growth. The growing acceptance of flat glass, aided by its versatility and potential for innovation, is a significant market driver. The escalating awareness about the environmental impact of energy inefficiency and the need to increase light penetration in buildings is fostering the demand for flat glass solutions.

Other factors such as government regulations promoting green building practices, investment in glass manufacturing research, and the emergence of innovative glass technology startups are driving the market growth globally. Furthermore, the rise of modern architectural designs, along with consumer preference for natural light in interiors, is creating a positive market outlook.

Flat Glass Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of These Key Players Include:

• AGC Inc.

• Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• CSG Holding Co. Ltd.

• Fuyao Glass America Inc. (Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.)

• Guardian Industries LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

• Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS

• Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global flat glass market based on technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.

Market Breakup by Technology:

• Float Glass

• Sheet Glass

• Rolled Glass

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Basic Float Glass

• Toughened Glass

• Coated Glass

• Laminated Glass

• Insulated

• Extra Clear Glass

• Others

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

• Sand

• Soda Ash

• Recycled Glass

• Dolomite

• Limestone

• Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

• Safety and Security

• Solar Control

• Others

Market Breakup by Type:

• Fabricated

• Non-Fabricated

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Construction

• Automotive

• Solar Energy

• Electronics

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

