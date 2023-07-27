Expanding National Distribution in Walgreens & Premium Beverage Products: Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., (Stock Symbol: KGKG)
Premium Beverage Products in the Functional and Better-For-You Markets.
Focus on Low-Calorie and Low-Carb Lemonade, Low-Calorie and High-in-Vitamins Energy Drinks and Infused Energy Water.
Products are Available in Walmart and More than 1,500 Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Smoke Shops, Vape Shops, and Specialty Stores.
Partnered with Bibb Distributing for Sales in Georgia and Expanding Distribution Footprint Across the United States.
Launched Sales of Lemonades with Distribution Partner, Lipman Brothers in Tennessee.
Distribution Agreement with A&B Distributors to Sell Ooh Lemonades in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., (OTC: KGKG) is a lifestyle company that specializes in developing premium beverage products in the functional and better-for-you markets. KGKG focuses on better-for-you low-calorie and low-carb lemonade, low-calorie and high-in-vitamins energy drinks, and infused energy water markets. KGKG has positioned its brands as premium leaders in their respective markets.
KGKG currently sells Kona, HighDrate, and Ooh La Lemin through resellers, its websites, leading e-commerce platforms, and distribution partners in multiple states. KGKG products are available in a wide variety of retail locations, including convenience stores, grocery stores, and specialty stores. Gold Leaf distributes our KGKG beverage brands, as well as products purchased for resale from several other beverage manufacturers. KGKG premium beverages are available in more than 1,500 grocery stores, convenience stores, smoke shops, vape shops, and specialty stores.
KGKG has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Infused Energy Drink line with the website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors with its website at www.highdrateme.com.
Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill KGKG distribution needs in markets that the Company wants to enter quickly and is represented at the website www.goldleafdist.com.
KGKG recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade. Visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com . Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.
KGKG Partners with Bibb Distributing to Distribute Ooh La Lemin in Georgia; Company Expands its Distribution Footprint Across the United States
On June 21st KGKG announced the Company has partnered with Bibb Distributing in the consumer-dense state of Georgia. Bibb Distributing will be distributing the KGKG Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to Walmart and other leading retail supermarkets and convenience store chains in the 15 Georgia counties it covers. Georgia is the second new state KGKG has expanded its distribution footprint to in the month of June, also recently adding a distribution partner in Utah.
Established over 60 years ago, Bibb Distributing's vision is to lead the industry in product assortment and innovation while nurturing positive customer relationships. They offer the best in malts, plus an ever-growing selection of today's most sought-after beverages.
"I am excited to share with our stockholders and consumers that we have expanded to the great state of Georgia through our new partnership with Bibb Distributing," stated Robert Clark, CEO of KGKG. "Bibb Distributing is a leader when it comes to distribution and the go-to distributor in their respective markets. We are excited for the opportunity in partnering with Bibb and our team looks forward to building KGKG Ooh La Lemin sales in their markets."
Mr. Clark continued, "Our team is working to partner with additional distributors in Georgia in order to cover all counties throughout the state so that we have contiguous coverage. With our partnership with Bibb Distributing, we anticipate adding additional distribution partners in Georgia will move quickly.
For more information regarding Bibb Distributing visit: https://www.bibbdistributing.com/.
KGKG Launches Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in Tennessee
On March 15th KGKG announced its team officially launched Ooh La Lemin Lemonades with its distribution partner, Lipman Brothers, in Tennessee. Lipman Brothers cover key markets throughout Tennessee and have started distributing KGKG Ooh La Lemin to Walmart and other grocery and convenience store chains.
Established in 1939, Lipman Brothers was the first distributor of wine and spirits in Tennessee. With an extensive wholesale portfolio of wine, spirits, beer, bottled water, mixers, Riedel crystal, and cigars; Lipman Brothers has proven leadership in the marketplace for more than 80 years. Lipman Brothers' corporate headquarters is located in Nashville, TN, with additional facilities in East Tennessee. The company services all trade channels including retail, grocery, convenience, and bars/restaurants.
KGKG recently announced its popular Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be available for sale in Town Pump convenience stores in Montana. Of the Company's 10 SKU's of Ooh La Lemin, 3-7 SKU's will be sold in approximately 60 Town Pump convenience stores, with the number of SKU's depending on the size of the stores. KGKG distribution partner, Hayden Beverage, was set up to distribute Ooh La Lemin to Town Pump Convenience Stores.
Distribution Agreement with A&B Distributors to Distribute Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas
On February 15th KGKG announced it has signed a distribution agreement with A&B Distributors to market the Company's 12oz Sparkling Ooh La Lemin and 16oz Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. A&B Distributors will cover the entire states of Arkansas and Oklahoma along with 19 counties in Texas, which includes Dallas and the surrounding area. These will be new markets for the KGKG popular lemonades, with an approximate combined population of 14 million people.
Founded in 1979 by Lou Moreau, A&B Distributors began with 7 employees and 1 supplier out of a single warehouse location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The commitment to excellence over the years has allowed A&B Distributors to grow to over 300 employees, 75+ suppliers, and additional locations in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. A&B Distributors partners with the fastest growing and most innovative brands by staying committed to executing supplier growth plans, exceeding expectations, and their potential on a national scale.
KGKG recently announced distribution partnerships in San Francisco, Illinois, and Minnesota. The popularity of the KGKG Ooh La Lemin Lemonades and its partnership with Strategy & Execution has accelerated growth and rapid expansion as it aims to have 100% DSD distribution across the country in the next 2-3 years.
For more information regarding A&B Distributors visit:https://abbeer.com/.
